Announcement of The Shaw Laureates 2023

HONG KONG, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shaw Prize in Astronomy is awarded in equal shares to

Matthew Bailes
Director of the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery

From left to right - Officials of The Shaw Prize Foundation: Ms Jenny Li (Board Member), Prof Pak-Chung Ching (Council Member), Dr Raymond Chan (Chair), Prof Kenneth Young (Council Chair), Prof Wai-Yee Chan (Council Member) and Ms Meage Choy (Board Member).
Duncan Lorimer
Professor and Interim Chair of Physics and Astronomy and Associate Dean for Research at Eberly College of Arts and Sciences at West Virginia University, USA and

Maura McLaughlin
Eberly Family Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy at West Virginia University, USA

for the discovery of fast radio bursts (FRBs).

The Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine is awarded in equal shares to

Patrick Cramer
Director, Department of Molecular Biology, Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences and President-Elect of the Max Planck Society, Germany and

Eva Nogales
Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, Biophysics and Structural Biology, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of California, Berkeley, USA

for pioneering structural biology that enabled visualisation, at the level of individual atoms, of the protein machines responsible for gene transcription, one of life's fundamental processes. They revealed the mechanism underlying each step in gene transcription, how proper gene transcription promotes health, and how dysregulation causes disease.

The Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences is awarded in equal shares to

Vladimir Drinfeld
Harry Pratt Judson Distinguished Service Professor of Mathematics at the University of Chicago, USA and

Shing-Tung Yau
Director, Yau Mathematical Sciences Center at Tsinghua University, PRC

for their contributions related to mathematical physics, to arithmetic geometry, to differential geometry and to Kähler geometry.

Tuesday, 30 May 2023. At today's press conference in Hong Kong, The Shaw Prize Foundation announced the Shaw Laureates for 2023.  Information was posted on the website www.shawprize.org at Hong Kong time 15:30 (GMT 07:30).

The Shaw Prize consists of three annual prizes: Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million.  This will be the twentieth year that the Prize has been awarded and the presentation ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, 12 November 2023 in Hong Kong.

