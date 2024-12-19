Announces its Continued Partnership with The Mauli Ola Foundation Supporting Cystic Fibrosis Affected Youth, make-a-wish 'Dream Wave' moment at Surf Ranch (CA)

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLEXFIT ® the world-renowned headwear brand, announced its continued collaboration with The Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF), a nonprofit organization committed to providing hope and confidence to individuals living with genetic diseases, at Surf Ranch, CA. The partnership supports the MOF's mission to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis and other 22genetic diseases, while promoting the therapeutic benefits of surfing; for individuals with cystic fibrosis, breathing in ocean air, rich in hypertonic saline, has been scientifically shown to provide therapeutic benefits.

As part of this ongoing 16-year partnership, the Mauli Ola Foundation and FLEXFIT® will join forces once again to provide hats and caps that promote the foundation and generate a valuable revenue stream for the charity. Most recently, support extended to one of the most revered surf events in the world, - Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch , where the brand and foundation joined together to bring Leo Griffith, a young man living with cystic fibrosis and MOF alumni, to experience his 'dream wave' at Slater's world-famous wave pool in Lemoore, California. The event, a gathering of world-class surfers and supporters, was a bucket-list event for Leo and was a 'Make-a-wish 'request of his. Surf Ranch enabled MOF & FLEXFIT® to engage with the public and raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, which impacts over 70,000 people worldwide. It then gave Leo the once-in-a lifetime opportunity to surf proudly alongside some of the world's greatest surfers.

Surf Experience Days: A Life-Changing Opportunity for Cystic Fibrosis Patients

A key part of MOF's work is its Surf Experience Days program, which pairs professional surf instructors with individuals who have cystic fibrosis. These special surf days are designed to introduce participants to the healing properties of the ocean, promote physical activity, and foster a sense of achievement and joy.

"Surfing has proven to be incredibly healing for people with cystic fibrosis," said Hans Hagen, Executive Director of the Mauli Ola Foundation. "The partnership with FLEXFIT® allows us to continue providing these life-changing experiences, whether at the Surf Ranch or in local surf communities. FLEXFIT® support is invaluable, helping us deliver hope, empowerment, and much-needed awareness to our community."

FLEXFIT® Ocean-Friendly Hats Support the Cause

In alignment with MOF's commitment to environmental responsibility, FLEXFIT® is also introducing its ocean-friendly hat line, and many styles of the foundation's ltd. editions available through the Mauli Ola Foundation's website at https://mauliola.org/ 100% of proceeds go to the case. FLEXFIT® is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact. By purchasing these unique hats, supporters not only get to wear stylish, durable headwear but also contribute to a meaningful cause that changes lives.

How You Can Help

To support the Mauli Ola Foundation's mission, visit mauliola.org to purchase an ocean-friendly Flexfit hat (delivery still available in time for Holiday gifting), learn more about the Surf Experience Days, or make a direct donation. Every purchase and donation help fund vital programs for individuals with cystic fibrosis, providing them with opportunities for health, empowerment, and connection with others who share their experiences.

About Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF)

The Mauli Ola Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing hope, confidence, and strength to individuals living with cystic fibrosis and other genetic diseases. Through its Surf Experience Days, events like the Surf Ranch gathering, and community outreach, MOF empowers people with genetic diseases by introducing them to the life-changing benefits of surfing, fresh air, and the ocean.

About FLEXFIT®

Founded in 1994, FLEXFIT® is the one and only original stretch cap, representing the pursuit of dynamic comfort perfection, FLEXFIT® was developed to provide premium comfort for a more dynamic range of sizes and fits. Founded by South Korean manufacturing brand Yupoong, FLEXFIT® leverages the 50 years of experience of Yupoong, and continues to invest into the development for comfort perfection. Founded on the principle of uplifting not only our own community but also the communities around us, Yupoong Inc. and FLEXFIT® LLC embarks on an endless journey to discover perfect comfort that works across generations and worn by the world.

