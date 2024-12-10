FLEXFIT PARTNERS WITH INNER-CITY ARTS THROUGH ALUMNI ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of fifty years of YUPOONG® in 2024, and in alliance with its sustainability program - "ROOT FOR TOMORROW™", FLEXFIT ® has partnered with Inner-City Arts in Los Angeles to bring you THE TOMORROW SERIES. The program engages young artists trained at LA's legendary youth arts institution and guides them through the process of developing a brand, thereby planting the seed of what's possible, no matter what one's circumstances, privileges, or economic background. Leveraging fifty years of manufacturing innovation and expertise, FLEXFIT® celebrates its milestone anniversary by looking to the future generation of entrepreneurs, partnering with four graduates from the Inner-City Arts Work of Art internship, and mentoring them on all aspects of brand building, from product design and development to marketing and PR; culminating with an official launch with Amazon, now live – HERE, where the four alumni's caps are available to shop.

Anthony Gutierrez, Gabrielle Lashley, Natalie Monzon and Lizeth Osorio each designed and created their own unique product and brand, all spotlighting issues and topics that are close to their hearts and communities. Celebrating the FLEXFIT® partnership, Inner-City Arts lead designer and teaching artist Ashley Margo says, "This opportunity has been so meaningful for the four of our Work of Art enterprisers, because they not only go to work with the supportive creative team at FLEXFIT®, but they had time and space to grow as creatives in real-world experience."

Anthony Gutierrez Luna – ' The Young Journey'

Developed as a foundation for moving towards a UNIFIED democracy. Targeted towards young people, including second-generation immigrants who have often felt left out of the political discourse. The Young Journey is a movement designed to create a space for under-informed youth to learn about their civic opportunities, rather than point them towards any political agenda.

Gabrielle Lashley – ' Original Thought'

Original Thought is a brand that celebrates the creative hub of Los Angeles and the artists who want to contribute something to the world through their own original inspiration. Designed as a symbol of empowerment, and an olive branch welcoming the creatives that come to the city to embrace their own artistry.

Lizeth Osorio – ' No Seas Toxica'

No Seas Toxica, translates to "Don't be toxic", and represents a common light-hearted phrase used by young people to comically reprimand friends and family when they are not giving out positive vibes. The French bulldog design is artist Lizeth's pet, whose side-eye look inspired No Seas Toxica. The brand represents a fun and inclusive message to not to take things so seriously.

Natalie Monzon – ' K Town Origins' - "K-Town Pride Transcends Borders"

K-Town Origins pays homage to the neighborhood of Koreatown in Los Angeles, celebrating its people and their cultures. As the slogan suggests, K-Town Pride transcends borders, its history and impact resonating with many of the multiple immigrant communities that reside there.

ABOUT FLEXFIT ®

Founded in 1994, FLEXFIT® is the One and Only Original stretch cap, representing the pursuit of dynamic comfort perfection, FLEXFIT® was developed to provide premium comfort for a more dynamic range of sizes and fits. Founded by South Korean manufacturing brand YUPOONG, FLEXFIT® leverages the 50 years of experience of YUPOONG, and continues to invest into the development for comfort perfection. Founded on the principle of uplifting not only our own community but also the communities around us, YUPOONG inc and FLEXFIT® llc embarks on an endless journey to discover perfect comfort that works across generations and worn by the world.

ABOUT INNER-CITY ARTS

Founded in 1989, Inner-City Arts is a learning oasis in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. Under the guidance of professional teaching artists, Inner-City Arts' students find a safe and supportive environment where they engage in a variety of visual, media, and performing art forms in a studio setting. Services include core classes during the instructional day for grade K-8 students, weekend workshops for teens, and professional development training for educators. Children who attend Inner-City Arts develop crucial skills for life and work such as collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking.

