Announcing 2024 Infrastructure Grants to Support Clinical Trials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation – the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is excited to announce a new wave of support with more than $1.2 million in infrastructure grants dedicated to advancing pediatric cancer clinical trials. These trials are essential in finding effective treatments and offering new hope to children facing cancer. At the heart of these efforts are the dedicated research teams, including clinical research associates, nurses, and support staff, whose work is critical to making these trials possible.

This funding aims to strengthen these vital roles, increasing the opportunity for more children to participate in clinical trials, which are often their best chance at a cure.

"We are honored to support the vital infrastructure of pediatric cancer research across the U.S., including communities recently impacted by hurricanes," shares Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "Our hearts are with everyone in those areas, where many of our dedicated volunteers and supporters live and work. This funding not only strengthens clinical trials essential to finding cures but also reinforces our commitment to ensuring that, even in times of hardship, children have access to the care and hope they deserve."

In addition to the 26 new infrastructure grants, one more research grant was also approved, due to the generous support of the St. Baldrick's Hero Fund named Jack's Pack – We Still Have His Back. This 2-year grant received by Dr. Roarke Kamber at the University of California, San Francisco will focus on promising research in Burkitt's Lymphoma.

Without your support, these grants would not be possible. Thank you for your generosity and passion to Conquer Kids' Cancer.

The following institutions have been awarded St. Baldrick's Foundation Infrastructure Grants:

California

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, Loma Linda

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco

Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera

Florida

St. Joseph's Children's Hospital of Tampa, Tampa

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Orlando

Hawaii

Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Honolulu

Illinois

University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago

Iowa

Blank Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Des Moines

Louisiana

Children's Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans

Michigan

Children's Foundation, Detroit

Missouri

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis

New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health, Edison

New Mexico

University of New Mexico HSC, Albuquerque

New York

The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center, Albany

Upstate Cancer Center, Syracuse

Nevada

Renown Health Foundation, Reno

North Carolina

Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem

Pennsylvania

St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia

Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Foundation, Greenville

Texas

El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation, El Paso

Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin

Baylor College of Medicine, Houston

Virginia

Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, Norfolk

Wisconsin

HSHS Wisconsin Clinical Research Institute, in partnership with HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital, Green Bay

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee

Thank you for your incredible support, the next set of grants will be announced in March, supported by donations made now. Visit the St. Baldrick's Foundation grants page to learn more about all the research you're making possible.

