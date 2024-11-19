Announcing 2024 Infrastructure Grants to Support Clinical Trials

News provided bySt. Baldrick's Foundation
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation – the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is excited to announce a new wave of support with more than $1.2 million in infrastructure grants dedicated to advancing pediatric cancer clinical trials. These trials are essential in finding effective treatments and offering new hope to children facing cancer. At the heart of these efforts are the dedicated research teams, including clinical research associates, nurses, and support staff, whose work is critical to making these trials possible.
This funding aims to strengthen these vital roles, increasing the opportunity for more children to participate in clinical trials, which are often their best chance at a cure.
"We are honored to support the vital infrastructure of pediatric cancer research across the U.S., including communities recently impacted by hurricanes," shares Kathleen Ruddy, CEO of the St. Baldrick's Foundation. "Our hearts are with everyone in those areas, where many of our dedicated volunteers and supporters live and work. This funding not only strengthens clinical trials essential to finding cures but also reinforces our commitment to ensuring that, even in times of hardship, children have access to the care and hope they deserve."
In addition to the 26 new infrastructure grants, one more research grant was also approved, due to the generous support of the St. Baldrick's Hero Fund named Jack's Pack – We Still Have His Back. This 2-year grant received by Dr. Roarke Kamber at the University of California, San Francisco will focus on promising research in Burkitt's Lymphoma.
Without your support, these grants would not be possible. Thank you for your generosity and passion to Conquer Kids' Cancer.
The following institutions have been awarded St. Baldrick's Foundation Infrastructure Grants:
California
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, Loma Linda
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco
Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera
Florida
St. Joseph's Children's Hospital of Tampa, Tampa
Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Orlando
Hawaii
Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Honolulu
Illinois
University of Illinois Chicago, Chicago
Iowa
Blank Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Des Moines
Louisiana
Children's Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans
Michigan
Children's Foundation, Detroit
Missouri
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis
New Jersey
Hackensack Meridian Health, Edison
New Mexico
University of New Mexico HSC, Albuquerque
New York
The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center, Albany
Upstate Cancer Center, Syracuse
Nevada
Renown Health Foundation, Reno
North Carolina
Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem
Pennsylvania
St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia
Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey
South Carolina
Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Foundation, Greenville
Texas
El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation, El Paso
Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas, Austin
Baylor College of Medicine, Houston
Virginia
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, Norfolk
Wisconsin
HSHS Wisconsin Clinical Research Institute, in partnership with HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital, Green Bay
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee
About St. Baldrick's Foundation
Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $354 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.
