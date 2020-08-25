Announcing Axon Auto-Transcribe with Hypermedia Player: Accelerating Evidence Review

With the increasing adoption of body-worn cameras, public safety agencies face two major challenges: 1) reviewing massive amounts of video evidence to find the evidence that is pertinent to the investigation; and 2) quickly and accurately transcribing video evidence so it can move through the justice system. Axon Auto-Transcribe's new tools help to solve for these issues with the following key features:

Review Assistant uses the power of AI to create a time-synced auto-transcript for users to review versus hunting through an entire video to find the important moments. Users can search for a word within the transcript as well as click on a word to jump to that portion of the video where that word is spoken.

Transcription Assistant uses the power of AI to generate an initial transcript so the user only has to focus on making corrections versus transcribing from scratch, which can take four to ten times the length of the audio being transcribed. The integration with Axon Evidence means the transcribed evidence can be efficiently shared with attorneys and courts, eliminating the need to email Word documents.

Axon is developing future iterations of these products to provide even further time-saving tools for customers, such as automatic highlighting of significant events in the transcript. This will impact report writing such as supervisor video reviews and use-of-force reviews. The capabilities of Axon Auto-Transcribe will integrate with other services and products within Axon Evidence.

"Axon Auto-Transcribe allows agencies to get the maximum value out of their audio and video evidence," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We've heard from customers that a significant amount of their time and resources is spent reviewing hundreds of hours of video footage. By developing a 'hypermedia view' of every element of an incident, we're not only creating much needed efficiencies into the evidence review and sharing process, we are also enabling our customers to get to the truth faster and with increased accuracy."

"Investigators would complete an interview with a victim, then spend probably three, four hours transcribing," says Rowlett PD Lieutenant Steve Ferrie. "Finding a solution for transcribing became a top priority — it's taking up too much time for the investigators. With Axon Auto-Transcribe, we estimate a 65-75% time savings just by being able to push a button to get a transcript. Our investigators can listen to the evidence and make changes in a fraction of the time."

"The Axon transcription feature was very beneficial to our [[ recent homicide ]] investigation," says Fredericton Police Force Detective Darryl Carter. "Most interviews were being conducted by other major crime members, and were often lengthy. Being able to read the transcript of an interview as opposed to watching hours of video proved to be vital. I saved hours of work with each interview, and was able to keep on top of information coming in quite quickly."

Review Assistant and Transcription Assistant were unveiled at the Axon Accelerate user conference, the leading global technology conference for public safety professionals across law enforcement, federal, fire, EMS and corrections. As an introduction to Axon Auto-Transcribe, customers with Axon Pro licenses will receive 100 minutes per license and customers with Axon Records licenses will receive 200 minutes for each license. Customers on Axon's Officer Safety Plan 7+ (which encompasses both Axon Pro and Axon Records offerings) will receive a starter pack of 300 minutes per license.

About Axon

Axon is the global leader in connected public safety technologies. We are a mission-driven company whose overarching goal is to protect life. Our vision is a world where bullets are obsolete, where social conflict is dramatically reduced, where everyone has access to a fair and effective justice system and where racial equity, diversity and inclusion is centered in all of our work. Axon is also a leading provider of body cameras for US law enforcement, providing more transparency and accountability to communities than ever before.

You may learn about our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts by reading our ESG disclosure at investor.axon.com .

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. More than 237,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc. and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence and the "Delta Logo" are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon_us

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com , https://www.axon.com/press , www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

Axon PR & Comms Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

https://www.axon.com/

