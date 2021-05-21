Announcing BioNJ's BioPartnering Company & Pitch Presentation Award Honorees

TRENTON, N.J., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ announced the winners of its 2021 Company and Pitch Presentation Competition held in conjunction with the organization's 11th Annual BioPartnering Conference. Presented in concert with J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation on May 18 and 19, the Conference brought together life sciences professionals from 9 countries and 20 states as well as the District of Columbia and featured nearly 70 company and pitch presentations, hundreds of 1:1 partnering meetings and plenary sessions led by industry leaders and world-renowned research institutions from the region.

The 2021 Company and Pitch Presentation Award Honorees are:

Diagnostics & Enabling Technologies:

Elizabeth Holmberg, Chief Financial Officer, Third Pole Therapeutics

Devices:

Joe Muldoon, CEO, FAST BioMedical

Oncology Therapeutics:

Michael Ferraresso, Chief Commercial Officer, AVEO Oncology

Pitch Presentations:

Alexander Ploss, Ph.D., President, Acurasset Therapeutics

Therapeutics & Enabling Technologies:

Ira Spector, Ph.D., MBA CEO, SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

Therapeutics:

Susanne Wilke, Ph.D., MBA, President & CEO, Cognoptix

"We couldn't be more excited for these entrepreneurs or more pleased with the outcome of this week's Conference," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "I'd like to thank both J.P. Morgan and Johnson & Johnson Innovation for their continued support and commitment. The energy, expertise and thought leadership they bring to the development of the Conference year after year is impactful and instrumental to it success. In its 11th year, BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference once again, despite being virtual, delivered an energetic atmosphere which fostered collaboration, learning and mentorship."

"Thank you to all of our speakers, sponsors, planning team, judges, company and pitch presenters and attendees for making this a dynamic and productive event," added Hart. The BioNJ BioPartnering Conference Portal remains open until June 25, offering registered attendees the convenience of watching plenary sessions on demand, the ability to play the company and pitch presentations and connect with potential collaborators."

"Our business will immediately benefit from participating in BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference," shared Laura M. Ferguson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Delphine Diagnostics. "I had actionable takeaways from every session. And, our 1:1 partnering meetings yielded valuable networking contacts and resources for leveraging the New Jersey support structures for bringing our first products to market."

Rashida A. Karmali, JD, Ph.D, MBA, CLP, CEO & President, Tactical Therapeutics, Inc., added, "We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our company at BioNJ's BioPartnering Conference. This topped off two great days of productive and informational sessions. The BioNJ Team continually helps us build our industry connections and reach. Tactical Therapeutics is proud to be a BioNJ member."

Next up is BioNJ's Clinical Development Briefing: Leveraging Challenges to Create Opportunities , taking place virtually Thursday, May 27, from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Additional information is available at www.BioNJ.org.

