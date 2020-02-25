Announcing Breakthrough Solution to the Housing Crisis: The Boxabl Casita

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular building manufacturing startup Boxabl announced their flagship product, an Accessory Dwelling Unit that they are calling "The Casita".

For $50,000 Boxabl will deliver a turn key home to your backyard. The units have a 20x20 footprint, 9.5ft high ceilings and come complete with fridge, stove, washer/dryer, bathroom kitchen and much more. Affordable living can be luxurious in a Boxabl Casita.

Boxabl's big debut at the IBS show was a big hit

Boxabl buildings are more durable and energy efficient than traditional homes. They are built using a new construction method that makes them resistant to fire, floods, rot, pests, high winds and more.

Production will be limited so head over to Boxabl.com/reserve and add your name to the wait list. Boxabl is accepting $100 fully refundable-anytime deposits to hold your place in line. Units will begin shipping at Q4 2020.

20x20 too small? Just connect another Boxabl. The Boxabl Casita is the first product in a line of room modules that stack and combine to build any custom building. The Boxabl system combines factory mass production with high quality building methods that mean customers get higher quality buildings for less.

Galiano Tiramani, business development at Boxabl said, "We have spent the last several years doing R&D and engineering a breakthrough solution to rapidly build high quality affordable housing. This product has the potential to improve the lives of millions of people."

Click here for pictures and videos https://tinyurl.com/t4w4w9w

Boxabl Casita at the Builders Show in Las Vegas

