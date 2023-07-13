Announcing Eating Disorder Expert, Dena Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS, Joins The Inner Haven Wellness Team

Dena Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS, an accomplished leader in the eating disorder and behavioral health treatment field, has joined Inner Haven Wellness as Lead Psychologist. In her role, she will provide ongoing training and development to the Inner Haven Wellness treatment staff. 

MADISON, Wis., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Haven Wellness, an eating disorder treatment program, is pleased to announce the addition of Dena Cabrera, Psy.D., CEDS, as Lead Psychologist. In this role, she will provide Inner Haven Wellness treatment teams with industry leading training and development in the treatment of eating disorders and co-occurring disorders. 

Dr. Cabrera joins the Inner Haven Wellness team at a crucial time when expanding access to eating disorder care in Wisconsin is greatly needed.

"My goal is to help clients find healing, meaning and purpose in their lives. I'm honored to walk alongside the Inner Haven Wellness team as they support clients in their recovery journey," said Dr. Cabrera.

Dr. Cabrera is a nationally recognized leader in the eating disorder treatment field and brings twenty-four years of experience treating eating disorders and co-occurring conditions. She has led treatment teams at every level of care for eating disorders— inpatient, residential, day treatment, intensive outpatient, and virtual programming. Previously, Dr. Cabrera has held leadership positions in two of the most established and world-renowned eating disorder treatment programs in the country. 

Inner Haven Wellness Executive Director, Lee Neagle, M.A., LPC, said, "I've been lucky enough to work beside Dr. Cabrera over the years and see firsthand the clinical care she provides. I'm excited to be able to work with her again to develop the next generation of providers in Wisconsin."

Inner Haven Wellness Executive Clinical Director, Nina Golemi, MA, LPC, NCC, added, "Dr. Cabrera is a servant leader and embodies the Inner Haven Wellness mission to be of service to the residents of Wisconsin."

Cabrera's service orientation is evident in her previous roles as President of IAEDP (International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals) and her current appointments as the past president and executive board member of IAEDP. She is also an advisory board member of Rock Recovery and a board member of the Eating Disorder Coalition.

Apart from her contributions to the field, Dr. Cabrera is a distinguished author and presenter. She co-authored the book, Mom in the Mirror: Body Image, Beauty and Life After Pregnancy, the first resource of its kind that compassionately, and through personal experience, addresses healing from body-image disturbances and eating disorders for mothers. Cabrera is a sought-after presenter for colleges, conferences, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, and has been a featured expert on numerous national and local news and talk shows.

On joining the Inner Haven Wellness team, Dr. Cabrera said, "I feel aligned with the philosophy of care at Inner Haven Wellness and the leadership team's goal to provide excellent accessible eating disorder treatment services to the residents of Wisconsin communities."

About Inner Haven Wellness

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment program that currently provides intensive outpatient programming for adults in Watertown and will soon open in Madison, Wisconsin. The core of the Inner Haven Wellness program draws from Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and places significant emphasis on skill development and practice. The Inner Haven Wellness program's high flexibility allows clients to access treatment in a way that suits their lives. Learn more about Inner Haven Wellness by visiting innerhavenwellness.com

