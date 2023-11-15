Announcing Fearless Innovation™ from Blanchard®

 Providing the skills leaders need to drive innovation and increase the vitality of their organizations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announces the release of Fearless Innovation™, a training program that teaches how to harness the power of innovation.

A recent survey conducted by Blanchard identified four organizational factors that encourage innovation: freedom to experiment, psychological safety, executive encouragement, and a clear innovation vision. According to Scott Blanchard, President of Blanchard, "Today's leaders can positively impact these factors. They need to be nimble and forward-thinking. They must be able to pivot quickly and develop teams that are willing to experiment and take risks. Leaders have never needed innovation skills more than they do now and I'm excited to offer this new learning experience that helps us support our mission of powering leaders for good."

Fearless Innovation™ teaches a mindset and four-step process for driving innovation across your organization. While the ability to innovate is critical in this constantly changing business environment, most organizations struggle to make it part of their workplace culture. Blanchard offers a method to make innovation a priority by getting everyone to participate.

The unique approach focuses on encouraging all employees to get involved in incremental innovation: small improvements that lead to powerful developments. Participants learn how to think differently about innovation to understand how they can make a difference in their own sphere of influence that will have a positive impact on the whole organization. They also learn skills to systematically evolve an idea into reality whether that's an improved system or process, an enhanced product or service, a fresh way to collaborate, or a new way of working with customers.

"There's a good deal of innovation wisdom and practices aimed at senior leaders and product designers, but not much out there for managers and professionals looking to innovate in their roles. We see this as a critical leadership capability and felt the need to fill this gap, creating a simple system that can work in any context," says Dr Jay Campbell, Chief Product Officer at Blanchard.

"Innovation often feels inaccessible to most people. I cannot be more thrilled to bring Fearless Innovation to the world, as it provides a clear definition of what innovation IS and HOW it can be applied at work. All employees can feel empowered to apply new ideas that bring value to their work. All leaders are given the skills to understand their role in fostering a culture of innovation by role-modeling the mindsets of grace, curiosity, and proactivity. I'm humbled and excited for this innovation to come to life at Blanchard," says Britney Cole, VP and Head of Innovation Lab at Blanchard.

Fearless Innovation will be available on December 1, 2023. To learn more, attend "A Look Inside Fearless Innovation" with program designer Britney Cole on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. PST. (link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4416406/0296469F45B9740778DE53DC294B3016)

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Learn more at www.blanchard.com.

