Announcing Glyph - A Groundbreaking New Crypto Thriller by Dov Preminger

News provided by

Dov Preminger

25 Jan, 2024, 08:44 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a historic bull run on the crypto markets, Dov Preminger is excited to announce the upcoming release of Glyph, a first-of-its-kind crypto thriller. The novel is set to release on January 31, 2024.

Glyph catapults readers into the life of a young journalist in L.A. who receives a cryptic call from the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, plunging him into a vortex of events that begin with cryptocurrency, but soon lead to hacking, surveillance, and cyberwarfare, in an explosive epic that threatens to swallow the whole world.   

Continue Reading
Dov Preminger
Dov Preminger

Preminger first riveted readers with his 2021 legal thriller The Law of the Sea, published under the pen name Dave Gerard. The Law of the Sea followed a young lawyer's quest to solve a murder and unearth one of the greatest treasures of all time, and boasts a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon and Goodreads. In Glyph, Preminger ventures into new territory, bringing the same gripping, impossible-to-put-down style to a new genre. 

"I'm really excited to tell this story," says Preminger. "It's fresh, and unlike anything that's been written before. It's going to captivate you from the very first page, with a thriller's pace, beautifully drawn characters, and a rich mix of drama, action, and humor. And if you follow me down the rabbit hole, I think you'll find that the story is a lot bigger, and a lot deeper, than it first appears. It reflects a lot of things going on in the world right now, and you're going to feel that resonance as you get into it."

Glyph is set to be released on January 31, 2024 and is available for preorder now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CT4Q6DMT.

For an excerpt of the novel, click here: https://medium.com/@dovpreminger/fa355b2616ea

Media contact:
Dov Preminger
[email protected]
5126103503

SOURCE Dov Preminger

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.