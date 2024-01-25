Announcing Glyph - A Groundbreaking New Crypto Thriller by Dov Preminger

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a historic bull run on the crypto markets, Dov Preminger is excited to announce the upcoming release of Glyph, a first-of-its-kind crypto thriller. The novel is set to release on January 31, 2024.

Glyph catapults readers into the life of a young journalist in L.A. who receives a cryptic call from the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, plunging him into a vortex of events that begin with cryptocurrency, but soon lead to hacking, surveillance, and cyberwarfare, in an explosive epic that threatens to swallow the whole world.

Dov Preminger

Preminger first riveted readers with his 2021 legal thriller The Law of the Sea, published under the pen name Dave Gerard. The Law of the Sea followed a young lawyer's quest to solve a murder and unearth one of the greatest treasures of all time, and boasts a 4.4/5 rating on Amazon and Goodreads. In Glyph, Preminger ventures into new territory, bringing the same gripping, impossible-to-put-down style to a new genre.

"I'm really excited to tell this story," says Preminger. "It's fresh, and unlike anything that's been written before. It's going to captivate you from the very first page, with a thriller's pace, beautifully drawn characters, and a rich mix of drama, action, and humor. And if you follow me down the rabbit hole, I think you'll find that the story is a lot bigger, and a lot deeper, than it first appears. It reflects a lot of things going on in the world right now, and you're going to feel that resonance as you get into it."

Glyph is set to be released on January 31, 2024 and is available for preorder now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CT4Q6DMT.

For an excerpt of the novel, click here: https://medium.com/@dovpreminger/fa355b2616ea

