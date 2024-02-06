From Page to Blockchain: Author Creates First Cryptocurrency Based on Novel

News provided by

Dov Preminger

06 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Dov Preminger has created Tontine Coin (TON), the world's first cryptocurrency based on a novel, the just-released crypto-thriller Glyph.  

Tontine Coin revives the perilous concept of a 17th-century financial instrument known as a tontine. Historically, tontines involved pooling funds where, upon a member's death, their share was redistributed among the surviving members. Tontine Coin is a modern-day twist on the concept—a digital currency that leads to some entertaining and macabre results in the novel.

Continue Reading
Dov Preminger
Dov Preminger

After publishing Glyph, the author made Tontine Coin a reality by creating the cryptocurrency on the blockchain. "The novel is a crypto-thriller, and so the idea of creating a cryptocurrency based on it—one which actually features in the book—felt authentic to me," says Preminger. "It blends fiction and reality, which is what I try to do in the novel."

Glyph catapults readers into the life of a young journalist in L.A. who receives a cryptic call from the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, plunging him into a vortex of events that begin with cryptocurrency, but soon lead to hacking, surveillance, and cyberwarfare, in an explosive epic that threatens to swallow the world.    

"I'm really excited to tell the story," says Preminger. "It's fresh, and unlike anything that's been written before. It's going to captivate you from the very first page, with a thriller's pace, beautifully drawn characters, and a rich mix of drama, action, and humor. And if you follow me down the rabbit hole, I think you'll find that the story is a lot bigger, and a lot deeper, than it first appears. It reflects a lot of things going on in the world right now, and you're going to feel that resonance as you get into it."

The actual Tontine Coin (TON) does not have the functionality of the coin in the book, and does not actually transfer on a holder's death. Instead, it's a simple ERC-20 coin hosted on the Arbitrum Layer 2 Ethereum network. It has a supply of 100 trillion coins, and can be bought on Uniswap. The Tontine Coin white paper is available www.tontinecoin.com.

Glyph was released in January 2024, and is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CT4Q6DMT.

Media Contact:
Dov Preminger
512-610-3503
[email protected]

SOURCE Dov Preminger

Also from this source

Announcing Glyph - A Groundbreaking New Crypto Thriller by Dov Preminger

Announcing Glyph - A Groundbreaking New Crypto Thriller by Dov Preminger

In the midst of a historic bull run on the crypto markets, Dov Preminger is excited to announce the upcoming release of Glyph, a first-of-its-kind...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.