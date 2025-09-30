Announcing HealthVerity eXOs: Accelerated real-world evidence for emerging biopharma, powered by Medeloop, through groundbreaking agentic AI

Elevated by HealthVerity real-world data and designed by analytics experts and biomedical researchers, the evidence studio delivers auditable insights in minutes, accelerating discovery through launch at a fraction of the cost

PHILADELPHIA and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in real-world data (RWD) technologies and privacy-compliant data exchange, today launched HealthVerity eXOs, powered by Medeloop. This novel research analytics platform for life sciences and healthcare enables biopharma companies to rapidly design, iterate and generate a wide range of real-world studies and commercial insights at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy solutions. Running atop a built-in nationwide patient dataset of verified RWD, HealthVerity eXOs offers a conversational agentic AI platform for HEOR, Medical Affairs, Commercial and beyond that delivers transparent insights in minutes.

HealthVerity eXOs eliminates the uncertainty leading up to drug launches for a biopharma industry that thrives on certainty. With fewer than 24% of major biopharma launches meeting sales forecasts, the industry demands an approach that can deliver better real-world evidence and strategic commercial insights from the onset.1 Growth-stage biopharma must operate on scarce capital while matching the analytic rigor of larger competitors. HealthVerity eXOs directly addresses these challenges, enabling teams to accelerate accurate evidence generation, sharpen strategies and drive to launch with confidence.

HealthVerity eXOs is built on leading agentic AI technology from Medeloop and is designed to deliver unmatched accessibility, transparency and speed. It offers team-wide access to on-demand analytics across nationwide patient data through simple, plain English prompts. Every run provides full visibility into cohort definitions, coding logic and outputs so methods are interpretable and results are defensible. Because HealthVerity eXOs delivers real world data in minutes, teams can move from question to decision faster.

"With HealthVerity eXOs, we have removed the barriers between innovators and the real-world data they need," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "For the first time, small and midsize biopharma can generate regulatory-grade evidence instantly—without sacrificing rigor or trust. HealthVerity eXOs empowers unlimited exploration, regulatory defensibility, and a seamless path from question to insight."

Leading biopharmas confirm the advantage

Early adopters are already validating the transformational impact of HealthVerity eXOs across key user groups.

"For Commercial strategic planning and execution, tempo is everything. With HealthVerity eXOs, our team of non-coders can ask simple questions, verify the steps the conversational agent will take, and get almost immediate insights. That combination of speed and interpretability lets us calibrate assumptions, monitor uptake, and refine tactics with confidence—putting us in a position of strength."

— Mark Booth, Head of Portfolio Strategy Rare Disease, Chiesi USA

"For RWE, high-quality credible data analyzed transparently are non-negotiable. HealthVerity eXOs has provided transparent cohort and coding logic and audit-ready outputs almost instantly, in less than an hour compared to weeks. This will enable us to accelerate our efforts, without compromising rigor."

— Chris Pashos, Ph.D., Head of Real-World Evidence, Argenx

Partners in advancing life science evidence

HealthVerity eXOs was forged by the recently announced HealthVerity – Medeloop partnership around healthcare data analytics, featured in POLITICO .

"Medeloop is proud to bring the power of our AI-native analytics to market via HealthVerity eXOs," said Rene Caissie, CEO of Medeloop. "By layering Medeloop's agentic AI on top of HealthVerity's unmatched real-world data, we are enabling biopharma companies to harness data insights that can help them understand patient needs, bring critical treatments to patients sooner and ultimately improve patient lives."

Available now

HealthVerity eXOs is generally available to biopharma and academic organizations spanning discovery, development, launch, and post-market activities. Register for our upcoming webinar on October 15 to see the platform in action or request a demo today.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry's largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, regulatory decision-making, and public health.

Media Contact:

HealthVerity

[email protected]

About Medeloop

Medeloop offers advanced, AI-native analytics platforms designed to simplify and accelerate healthcare research, enabling pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and researchers to rapidly derive actionable insights from complex real-world data by simply asking a question.

Media Contact:

Medeloop

[email protected]

1. World preview 2024 – pharma's growth boost—Ebook. (n.d.). Evaluate. Retrieved September 10, 2025, from https://www.evaluate.com/thought-leadership/world-preview-2024-report/

SOURCE HealthVerity, Inc.