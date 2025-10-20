HealthVerity and Claritas Rx announce strategic partnership to unlock more actionable real-world insights for commercial, RWE, and HEOR teams

PHILADELPHIA and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity , the leader in real-world data (RWD) technology and privacy-compliant data exchange, and Claritas Rx , the patient journey experts, announced today a strategic partnership to deliver a new data-driven offering that enhances commercial visibility and real-world evidence generation across the pharmaceutical product lifecycle.

The collaboration unites expansive de-identified RWD—including medical and pharmacy claims, EMR, and lab data—from HealthVerity with deeply specialized data on specialty pharmacy (SP), hub, and co-pay programs from Claritas Rx. Together, the companies aim to provide pharmaceutical manufacturers with an integrated, privacy-protected dataset that offers unmatched insight into treatment access, speed-to-therapy, and patient adherence.

For commercial teams, this means a clearer view of brand performance, optimized targeting, and better-informed access strategy decisions. For RWE and HEOR leaders, the offering supports faster, more precise evidence generation by filling critical gaps in the patient journey and enabling longitudinal analysis from prescription to outcome.

"Pharmaceutical companies are under increasing pressure to demonstrate access, effectiveness, and value with real-world data. This partnership gives our clients the depth and flexibility they need to do exactly that," said Andrew Goldberg , COO and co-founder of HealthVerity. "By integrating our Verified data ecosystem with specialty data expertise from Claritas Rx, we can deliver greater coverage, precision, and stability—key pillars for real-time decision-making."

"We're thrilled to work with HealthVerity to meet the growing demand for integrated, actionable patient data," said Michael Fitzgibbons , CEO of Claritas Rx. "Combining our specialty data insights with HealthVerity's scalable infrastructure gives commercial, RWE and HEOR teams a powerful 360-degree view into unique patient behavior and treatment dynamics."

The partnership enables a faster path for pharma customers using the Claritas Rx specialty aggregation platform and analytics to link its aggregated specialty pharmacy/hub/co-pay data with HealthVerity research-grade RWD. Beneficiaries include brand and commercial strategy teams, HEOR teams, and RWE researchers across top life sciences companies.

Learn more about the partnership or explore the offering here .

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry's largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, and regulatory decision-making.

About Claritas Rx

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx helps rare disease and specialty brands remove the barriers that keep patients from accessing and staying on the treatments they need. By uniting the most complete view of the patient journey with purpose-built technologies, we predict and resolve access challenges before they disrupt care. Our intelligent solutions combine advanced analytics, real-world data, AI, and in-line CRM capabilities to increase start and refill rates, reduce abandonment, and improve brand performance. For more information, visit www.ClaritasRx.com .

