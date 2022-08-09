Announcing MatrixSpace – Smart Edge Sensing Solutions Launches with Industry Leadership Team and Advisors, $10.1M Funding

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing solutions, MatrixSpace announces completion of $10.1M in private investor funding with secured enterprise and government customers in place.

Real-time edge-based sensing with AI (artificial intelligence) is the ability to sense and detect objects, motion, and direction in any situation. MatrixSpace's ability to combine industry leading sensing, AI edge processing and RF communication in real-time is a major technology breakthrough with multiple vertical market applications.

Founded in late 2019 in Burlington Massachusetts, MatrixSpace has assembled a proven US-based leadership team from the RF, radar, artificial intelligence, and autonomy sectors.

Co-founder and executive chair Greg Waters is a serial entrepreneur and investor focused on the semiconductor and networking markets. He is a Director at Cyxtera Technologies, onsemi, Sierra Wireless, and Mythic AI and was previously President and CEO at Integrated Device Technology. He held leadership roles at Skyworks Solutions, Agere Systems, and Texas Instruments.

Co-founder and chief scientist Dr José Martínez Lorenzo is associate professor at Northeastern University and was an NSF Early CAREER recipient for his work in 4D mm-Wave Compressive Sensing and Imaging at One Thousand Volumetric Frames per Second. Matthew Kling is VP Autonomous Systems and Dan Nobbe is VP of RF and Radar Systems, holding over 50 patents in mobile and RF communications.

Independent board members are David St Jean, Senior Advisor at Centerview Partners, and Mark Twaalfhoven, CEO of Trexon. Advisors include Rene Hass, CEO of Arm, and Brian Modoff, Founder and CEO of MC3 Ventures LLC, Advisory Partner, Summit Partners and former EVP Strategy, M&A and Ventures at Qualcomm.

"Combining sensing, processing and communications with AI offers game-changing capabilities for both enterprise and government entities. We're bringing small, affordable smart sensing and automated response to markets that have never considered it. We're proud to assemble a formidable team in our leadership, independent board members, and advisors to make this happen."

