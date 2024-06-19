MatrixSpace Awarded $1.25M AFWERX Open Topic SBIR Contract to Develop Low SWAP-C Multi-function Payload

Small, low cost, multi-band, high-performance UAS sensor package for sensing, communications and electronic warfare to enable Replicator initiative

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixSpace has been selected by AFWERX for a $1.25M Direct-to-Phase II SBIR to develop a prototype low SWaP-C multi-function, multi-band antenna payload, based on the MatrixSpace Radar hardware platform.

Department of US Air Force MatrixSpace Radar

Created to satisfy requirements for the Replicator initiative and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF), the project is part of a new initiative to develop and test low SWAP payloads based on existing MatrixSpace technology for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). The project initially runs for 21 months, starting immediately.

Designed and developed in the USA, MatrixSpace Radar offers robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, regardless of lighting and weather conditions. This facilitates highly accurate drone detection and Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (CUAS) capabilities, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed, autonomous and tethered aircraft, and overall general airspace awareness and security.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded.

Quote from Matthew Kling, VP of Intelligent Systems, MatrixSpace*

"We're honored to provide innovative military capabilities using our core MatrixSpace technology to strengthen the national defense of the United States. Through this award, we have been given a significant opportunity to progress large-scale, all-domain attritable autonomous (ADA2) systems envisioned under the Replicator initiative. MatrixSpace will help address critical requirements for future military systems by providing multi-function, multi-band, agnostic capabilities on-board autonomous vehicles, enabling our warfighters to rapidly adapt to any mission."

*Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

AFRL is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. Visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. Visit www.afwerx.com.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar. We are addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified, and data collected in real-time - no cloud access required. We're building the smallest radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 4D (the size, location, and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. www.matrixspace.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

P: +1 650 996 0778

Follow us:

LinkedIn @MatrixSpaceAI

Twitter @MatrixSpaceAI

SOURCE MatrixSpace