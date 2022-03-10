ANNOUNCING NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complimentary press passes are now available for the year's biggest virtual nutrition meeting, NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE. Join us June 14-16, 2022, for a dynamic program featuring leading scientists, cutting-edge research and the hottest topics in nutrition science.

NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE is the flagship online meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, which attracts tens of thousands of nutrition professionals each year. Top nutrition experts from around the world will share the latest research and examine its implications for practice and policy.

Register for a press pass to gain unparalleled access to nutrition researchers, practitioners, global and public health professionals, policy makers, advocacy leaders and industry professionals.

Qualifying journalists will receive:

Full, complimentary access to all virtual meeting sessions

24-hour access to two and a half days of live and pre-recorded content (available on-demand through December 31, 2022 )

) Opportunities to connect with a global community of nutrition experts

Early access to embargoed materials featuring high-impact research

Personal introductions for one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

To apply for a press pass, please check our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form.

Stay in the know by joining the discussion and getting the latest nutrition news:

Subscribe to email updates geared for journalists

Visit the NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE Virtual Newsroom

Virtual Newsroom Follow #NutritionLiveOnline on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Contact:

Anne Johnson

(571) 271-1986 (mobile)

[email protected]

About NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE

NUTRITION 2022 LIVE ONLINE is part of a new year-around experience featuring ASN's flagship annual meeting held virtually June 14-16, 2022, plus learning and networking opportunities that will be offered throughout the year. The online annual meeting is a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. Scientific symposia explore hot topics including clinical and translational nutrition, food science and systems, global and public health, population science and cellular and physiological nutrition and metabolism. https://nutrition.org/nutrition-2022/ #NutritionLiveOnline

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www.nutrition.org/

