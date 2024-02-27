Announcing stand-alone, on-demand virtual lab platform

CyberLabHero™ delivers hands-on learning innovation for training providers.

BEND, Ore., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cape Security announces the first stand-alone platform that allows training providers to offer their virtual labs to users via in-browser technology on an on-demand basis. CyberLabHero is the latest innovation that allows for the creation and access of dedicated lab environments while seamlessly integrating with any Learning Management System (LMS).

"For many years I've looked for a way to deliver virtual labs to students without all the logistics of a 'live' event," says Markus Schober, CEO of Blue Cape Security, LLC and Chief Architect of CyberLabHero. "CyberLabHero removes the technical obstacles to on-demand virtual labs while preserving the unparalleled benefit of hands-on learning."

CyberLabHero offers distinct technical advantages to training providers:

Preset virtual labs are available on-demand, reducing cost and overhead.





CyberLabHero is stand-alone: it is customizable and complies with corporate policies.





Users get 1-click in-browser access to virtual labs, removing technical obstacles.





CyberLabHero allows for integration with existing LMS.





Training providers get an infinitely scalable, easily managed virtual lab platform.

Blue Cape Security has been using CyberLabHero to serve pre-configured virtual labs to their online students through their browsers since June 2023. It is now licensing its technology to training providers and other organizations in need of seamless, on-demand access to virtual environments.

It is highly customizable and allows for full control and less hassle when managing virtual labs for students, employees or sales demos. CyberLabHero can be utilized as a solution for:

Technical hands-on courses





Interview and exam environments





Internal employee training





Product and sales demo environments





and more..

"CyberLabHero just works," says Mr. Schober. "Students expect to simply get the tools they need to learn, and CyberLabHero, for the first time, allows me to meet that expectation."

For more information about CyberLabHero visit https://www.cyberlabhero.com

Request a free demonstration and quote at https://www.cyberlabhero.com/schedule

About Blue Cape Security, LLC

Blue Cape Security is a recognized authority in the IT Security training industry. The company works to leverage human intuitive intelligence within the realm of information security (ITSec). It is led by recognized cybersecurity expert Markus Schober, the chief architect of CyberLabHero.

Learn more at https://bluecapesecurity.com

