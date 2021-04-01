Announcing the 2021 VetsinTech Invasion National Conference - All-Star Lineup With More Than 30 Top Tech Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced its "VetsinTech Invasion 2021" national conference. Scheduled to take place April 17th and 18th, VetsinTech's Invasion 2021 assembles more than 30 of the top tech companies in Silicon Valley and beyond. In its fourth year, hundreds of veterans and their spouses from all over the country will participate in a one-of-a-kind gathering that brings together leading tech giants and veterans to provide networking opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship in tech.

Luminary keynote speakers at the VetsinTech's Invasion 2021 include:

The Honorable Denis Richard McDonough , Secretary of Veterans Affairs, who President Biden appointed in February 2021 . He also served as Chief of Staff under former President Obama.





, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, who President Biden appointed in . He also served as Chief of Staff under former President Obama. Michèle Flournoy , Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors. Previously, Michèle served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under the Obama administration. She was the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense.





, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors. Previously, Michèle served as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy under the Obama administration. She was the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense. Steve Blank , Adjunct Professor at Stanford University . Steve developed the customer development methodology that spawned the Lean Startup movement.





, Adjunct Professor at . Steve developed the customer development methodology that spawned the Lean Startup movement. Craig Newmark , Founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, VetsinTech Board member and a leading advocate for veterans and military families.



Sponsors of the VetsinTech Invasion 2021 include Disney, Elastic, Google, Wounded Warrior Project, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Nasdaq, Tibco, and Uber.

Meeting the DEI Challenge with Military Veterans

VetsinTech provides an unmatched national technology ecosystem supported by innovative programs in employment, education and entrepreneurship. With diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) a top concern in Silicon Valley and across the country, companies recognize that veterans are an untapped source of highly skilled talent who can help them meet the hiring challenge.

"This year's conference is truly groundbreaking with a large number of leading tech companies, phenomenal keynotes, and industry speakers that we've lined up to support our exceptionally qualified veterans. This 'show of force' demonstrates a strong commitment by the VetsinTech Employer Coalition to meet DEI goals while also filling the critical gap in technology talent," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

At the VetsinTech Invasion 2021, veterans will get to hear and communicate virtually with executives from Silicon Valley's most successful technology companies, venture capital firms, recruiters and HR, and engineers who will lead workshops, speak in panels and participate in networking events. Veterans and their spouses can meet and mingle with VetsinTech's world-class coalition partners, which can be found here .



About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 50,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .





