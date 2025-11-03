VetsInTech Celebrates 11th Anniversary Gala on November 7

Backing Veteran Founders, Builders, and Talent: VetsInTech Gala Ignites Support

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsInTech, the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based initiatives in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, announced its 11th Annual Fall Gala, scheduled for Friday, November 7, starting at 6:00 pm PT. The in-person event will honor Veterans Day and raise funds for educational scholarships for veterans and military spouses to launch careers and companies in technology.

Spotlight on Sponsors Supporting Veterans

This year's event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors, including Adobe Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, DraftKings, Google, JPMorganChase, Juniper Networks, Moonshots Capital, Oracle, Otsy, Resilience, Shield Capital, and Tanium.

202 5 VetsInTech Gala Highlights

This year's Gala celebrates the growing pipeline of technologists, startup founders and changemakers coming out of the military community. Gala highlights include:

Participating Luminaries : Hosted by tech and media industry leaders with special appearances from celebrity veterans and supporters.



: Hosted by tech and media industry leaders with special appearances from celebrity veterans and supporters. Silent and Live Auctions : Exclusive items and experiences will be auctioned, with proceeds supporting veteran education and employment programs.



: Exclusive items and experiences will be auctioned, with proceeds supporting veteran education and employment programs. Recognition of Veteran Achievements: Honoring veterans who have made a significant impact in the tech industry.

Veterans are outperforming in the startup world—especially in tech. Over 1.6 million veteran-owned businesses employ 3.3 million Americans, with a majority reporting profitability and success. These outcomes are rooted in military-honed skills like leadership, resilience, and rapid problem-solving traits that are mission-critical in today's innovation economy. With the right support, including funding, mentorship, and ecosystem access, veterans and military spouses are building scalable, resilient tech ventures. VetsinTech's Gala fuels that momentum, empowering more veterans and spouses to thrive as tech entrepreneurs, launch companies, create jobs, and lead innovation.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

Don't miss your chance to support veterans. Secure your tickets or inquire about sponsorship opportunities today. Interested parties can purchase tickets for the VetsInTech 2025 Gala at http://events.vetsintech.co/gala2025/.

About VetsInTech

VetsInTech, based in San Francisco with over 120,000 members and 25 chapters

nationwide, is the only non-profit focused exclusively on empowering veterans to transition into tech careers. By harnessing the tech industry ecosystem, VetsInTech helps

veterans apply their unique training and skills to education, employment, and

entrepreneurship opportunities. For more information, visit www.vetsintech.co.

