Announcing the 2024-2025 Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship Cohort

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV and Google for Education have deepened their partnership to convene a second cohort of the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship , expanding a groundbreaking network that fosters collaboration and innovation at the intersection of instructional impact and technology.

The Fellowship is designed for K-12 superintendents and top-level instructional leaders dedicated to using technology as a lever for innovation and impact. Throughout the year, fellows will tackle critical systems-level instructional opportunities through collaborative problem-solving, mentorship and professional development, insight sharing, and more – empowering the cohort to develop strategies that prepare students and educators for the future.

"The impact of our inaugural Fellowship made innovative education tangible for millions of students and educators, with fellows launching companies and transforming districts across the country," says Tiffany Taylor, Partner and Chief People & Impact Officer at GSV. "As the Fellowship grows with our second cohort of K-12 systems leaders, we're inspired by the contributions they'll add to the ecosystem through rigorous learning opportunities, rich community, and collaborations across the broader innovation landscape."

The 2024-2025 Fellowship is comprised of 26 imaginative and forward-thinking K-12 leaders serving more than 2.8 million students nationwide:

Anthony Aguilar , LAUSD

, LAUSD Gary Beidleman , NYCPS

, NYCPS Dr. Carol D. Birks , Allentown SD

, Allentown SD Dr. Trent Bowers , Worthington City Schools

, Worthington City Schools Dr. Debbie Brockett , McMinnville SD

, McMinnville SD Dr. Vilicia Cade , Capital SD

, Capital SD Dr. Nia Campbell , Aurora Public Schools

, Aurora Public Schools Dr. Jeffrey Collier , Ed.D , Saginaw Intermediate SD

, Saginaw Intermediate SD Sean L. Davenport , Ed.D , NYC Department of Education

, NYC Department of Education Paul M. Escala , Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Archdiocese of Beth Gonzalez , Wayne RESA

, Wayne RESA Dr. Lori Haven , Perry Public Schools

, Public Schools Rebecca Jenkins , Libertyville SD

, Libertyville SD Heidi Maltby-Skodack , Traverse City Public Schools

, Traverse City Public Schools Philip Martell , River Valley SD

, River Valley SD Kesia E. McCoy , Fairfield Local

, Fairfield Local Dr. Warren Morgan , Cleveland Metropolitan SD

, Cleveland Metropolitan SD Dr. Nikki Golar Mouton , Gwinnett County Public Schools

, Gwinnett County Public Schools Barbara Mullen , Ph.D , Rush-Henrietta Central SD

, Rush-Henrietta Central SD Gene Roundtree , Ed.D , Boston Public Schools

, Public Schools Jessica Sie , Zeta Charter Schools

, Zeta Charter Schools Dr. Tim Stowe , Torrance USD

, Torrance USD Christopher Timmis , Dexter Community Schools

, Dexter Community Schools Dr. Adrienne Usher , Bullitt County Public Schools

, Bullitt County Public Schools Dr. Nicolas Wade , Columbia Union SD

, Columbia Union SD Sarah Young , Utah State Board of Education

For more information and program updates, please visit asugsvsummit.com/google-gsv-fellowship .

About GSV

GSV is a global platform fueling scaled innovation in "Pre-K to Gray" education and workforce skills to ensure that ALL people have equal access to the future. The platform includes the flagship ASU+GSV Summit (founded 2010), India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit (founded 2023), and ASU+GSV AIRSHOW (founded 2024). The investment arm of GSV is GSV Ventures (founded 2016), a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most important innovations across the global "Pre-K to Gray" landscape.

About Google for Education

Google for Education is a division of Google dedicated to empowering educators and students with innovative tools and technologies that transform the learning experience. With a mission to make education accessible, engaging, and effective for all, Google for Education offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the needs of teachers, students, administrators, and institutions. By harnessing the power of technology, Google for Education aims to create inclusive and collaborative learning environments, foster digital literacy, and inspire creativity and critical thinking.

SOURCE ASU+GSV Summit