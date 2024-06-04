Announcing the 2024-2025 Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship Cohort
CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV and Google for Education have deepened their partnership to convene a second cohort of the Google GSV Education Innovation Fellowship, expanding a groundbreaking network that fosters collaboration and innovation at the intersection of instructional impact and technology.
The Fellowship is designed for K-12 superintendents and top-level instructional leaders dedicated to using technology as a lever for innovation and impact. Throughout the year, fellows will tackle critical systems-level instructional opportunities through collaborative problem-solving, mentorship and professional development, insight sharing, and more – empowering the cohort to develop strategies that prepare students and educators for the future.
"The impact of our inaugural Fellowship made innovative education tangible for millions of students and educators, with fellows launching companies and transforming districts across the country," says Tiffany Taylor, Partner and Chief People & Impact Officer at GSV. "As the Fellowship grows with our second cohort of K-12 systems leaders, we're inspired by the contributions they'll add to the ecosystem through rigorous learning opportunities, rich community, and collaborations across the broader innovation landscape."
The 2024-2025 Fellowship is comprised of 26 imaginative and forward-thinking K-12 leaders serving more than 2.8 million students nationwide:
- Anthony Aguilar, LAUSD
- Gary Beidleman, NYCPS
- Dr. Carol D. Birks, Allentown SD
- Dr. Trent Bowers, Worthington City Schools
- Dr. Debbie Brockett, McMinnville SD
- Dr. Vilicia Cade, Capital SD
- Dr. Nia Campbell, Aurora Public Schools
- Dr. Jeffrey Collier, Ed.D, Saginaw Intermediate SD
- Sean L. Davenport, Ed.D, NYC Department of Education
- Paul M. Escala, Archdiocese of Los Angeles
- Beth Gonzalez, Wayne RESA
- Dr. Lori Haven, Perry Public Schools
- Rebecca Jenkins, Libertyville SD
- Heidi Maltby-Skodack, Traverse City Public Schools
- Philip Martell, River Valley SD
- Kesia E. McCoy, Fairfield Local
- Dr. Warren Morgan, Cleveland Metropolitan SD
- Dr. Nikki Golar Mouton, Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Barbara Mullen, Ph.D, Rush-Henrietta Central SD
- Gene Roundtree, Ed.D, Boston Public Schools
- Jessica Sie, Zeta Charter Schools
- Dr. Tim Stowe, Torrance USD
- Christopher Timmis, Dexter Community Schools
- Dr. Adrienne Usher, Bullitt County Public Schools
- Dr. Nicolas Wade, Columbia Union SD
- Sarah Young, Utah State Board of Education
For more information and program updates, please visit asugsvsummit.com/google-gsv-fellowship.
About GSV
GSV is a global platform fueling scaled innovation in "Pre-K to Gray" education and workforce skills to ensure that ALL people have equal access to the future. The platform includes the flagship ASU+GSV Summit (founded 2010), India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit (founded 2023), and ASU+GSV AIRSHOW (founded 2024). The investment arm of GSV is GSV Ventures (founded 2016), a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most important innovations across the global "Pre-K to Gray" landscape.
About Google for Education
Google for Education is a division of Google dedicated to empowering educators and students with innovative tools and technologies that transform the learning experience. With a mission to make education accessible, engaging, and effective for all, Google for Education offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the needs of teachers, students, administrators, and institutions. By harnessing the power of technology, Google for Education aims to create inclusive and collaborative learning environments, foster digital literacy, and inspire creativity and critical thinking.
