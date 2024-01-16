Announcing The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy

BROWNSVILLE, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty pharmacist and industry professionals just found out they have been listed as one of The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy. The honorees were singled out by thousands of voters in the industry as being among those that are forging a new and better future for pharmacy.

The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy

Sitting at the top of this impressive list is Dr. Nadia Ahmad, PharmD. Ahmad works as a dispensing pharmacist for Walgreens in Middlesboro, KY. She is cited for exemplary leadership, customer care and for her support for mental health issues, writing a book about being a pharmacist, and even incorporating a successful pet medication aspect of the pharmacy.

The Pharmacy 50 program was launched in 2021 by The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN). According to Todd Eury, CEO and founder of PPN, the program is designed to recognize individuals that have had a significant impact on the thoughts, behaviors and accomplishments of others in pharmacy. Honorees come from a variety of practice backgrounds and are elected via a social media campaign that allows people to vote for leaders they know in 14 categories, such as: health system, retail chain, independent community, association management, academia, entrepreneurs and others. Eury says he feels the scope and format of the Pharmacy 50 programs makes it possible both pharmacist and non-pharmacist professionals to be honored. He adds, "I think this makes the Pharmacy 50 program the most inclusive awards program in the industry."

Here's the complete list:

Nadia Ahmad PharmD Jay Phipps PharmD Amtus Sami Shafiq PharmD* Joy Morrow PharmD, Candidate 2024 Matt Lewis BA Shahida Choudhry PharmD Joseph Friedman RPh Shane Jerominski PharmD Haley McKeefer PharmD, Candidate 2024 Ben Heiser PharmD MBA Sharon Faust PharmD, MBA Patrick Hussey PharmD, MBA Darshan Kulkarni PharmD , Esq Aniqa Azad PharmD Brittany Radomski PharmD Shannon Reidt PharmD Easton Bryant PharmD Libby Shelton PharmD, RPh Ilisa Bernstein PharmD Nhu Truong PharmD Kenneth O'Shea PharmD Eric Huckins PharmD David Randolph BS Pharm Bled Tanoe PharmD Jill Boyett PharmD Nadia Malik PharmD Tamar Lawful PharmD Courtney B. Smith PharmD Jessica Nouhavandi PharmD Fiona Sartoretto Verna Josh Pirestani BS Myla Marshall PharmD , RPh Jesica Mills PharmD Reuben Saba PhD Sue Ojageer PharmD Olivia Buckoski PharmD Daniel Bundrick RPh Hussam Hamoush PharmD Shaun Jensen BS Chris Antypas PharmD Janan Sarwar PharmD Lisa Faast PharmD Robert Kress BS Pharm Sammy Yafai PharmD MBA Tara Schneider PharmD Lindsay Dymowski Constantino PharmD Behnaz Sarrami PharmD DeArcy Vaughan , PharmD, MBA Leslie Banuelos PharmD Nancy Banoub RPh BSc

A complete list of the Pharmacy 50 can be found at: http://www.Pharmacy50.us

( https://pharmacypodcast.com/2024/01/03/the-50-most-influential-leaders-in-pharmacy-awards-2023/ )

Michael Houge, EVP and CEO of the American Pharmacist Association had this to say about one of his colleagues and this year's honorees coming in the 19th position, Senior Vice President Dr. Ilisa Bernstein PharmD: "The profession is fortunate to have such a strong advocate at work every day fighting for our profession. Ilisa's dynamic, collaborative and inclusive approach to addressing some of the toughest challenges facing our profession in the federal and state regulatory world has a significant impact on pharmacists and pharmacies. I'm delighted she's been recognized in this way."

Eury is excited that this year, Cardinal Health and the Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) joined in as program sponsors. He says, "the extra promotional support these two companies provided generated a 300% increase in the number of votes cast." He added that the financial support they provided made it possible for PPN to host a formal Awards Ceremony at their corporate headquarters in Brownsville, PA scheduled for Wednesday January 17th at 12:30PM ET. The event will be streaming live on YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Darren Thieding, Chief Operating Officer at Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) commented: "The excellence demonstrated by the winners of the Pharmacy 50 awards should give everyone confidence that pharmacy is poised to succeed in 2024 and beyond. With such great operators, healthcare professionals, and innovators at the helm we can work collectively towards tackling and overcoming the challenge of moving the industry forward. IPC is proud to be a partner in recognizing the excellent work done by these award winners."

Eury adds, the mission of PPN is to provide a diverse mix of podcast hosts and programs for all aspects of the profession. PPN, which currently features more than 40 podcast hosts, is the largest podcast program dedicated specifically to the pharmacy industry and was first launched in March of 2009. Eury adds that the podcasts are downloaded more than 100,000 times each month.

Plans are already underway to expand and improve, The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy, with elections scheduled for December 2024.

Media Contact: Todd Eury, CEO, [email protected] (412) 585-4001

About Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN): The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN) is the industry's largest and most trusted source for pharmacy-related podcasts, providing education, information, and thought leadership for pharmacists and healthcare professionals. PPN's mission is to inspire, educate, and connect pharmacy professionals across the globe, promoting innovation and excellence within the field of pharmacy.

SOURCE Pharmacy Podcast Network