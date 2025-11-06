Announcing The Completion and Leasing of Jefferson Place Phase I

News provided by

Diversified Properties LLC

Nov 06, 2025, 11:06 ET

MONTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Properties is excited to announce the completion of Phase I of Jefferson Place, a luxury community developed in partnership with our affiliate Morris Construction. This significant milestone highlights our comprehensive approach to real estate development, as we manage every stage of the project—from land acquisition and entitlement to construction, leasing, and property management.

With our extensive experience in navigating complex municipal approvals and delivering high-quality construction, Phase I showcases our commitment to excellence and long-term value creation. We are now actively leasing the community under the experienced guidance of Diversified Properties, ensuring optimal performance and tenant satisfaction.

This achievement reflects our core mission: to create thoughtfully designed living environments that address the evolving needs of today's renters.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Diversified Properties LLC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Jefferson Place: Now Hosting Scheduled Hardhat Tours for Prospective Tenants

Jefferson Place Apartments is thrilled to announce the launch of exclusive hardhat tours, offering prospective tenants a unique opportunity to gain...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics