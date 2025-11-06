Announcing The Completion and Leasing of Jefferson Place Phase I

MONTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified Properties is excited to announce the completion of Phase I of Jefferson Place, a luxury community developed in partnership with our affiliate Morris Construction. This significant milestone highlights our comprehensive approach to real estate development, as we manage every stage of the project—from land acquisition and entitlement to construction, leasing, and property management.

With our extensive experience in navigating complex municipal approvals and delivering high-quality construction, Phase I showcases our commitment to excellence and long-term value creation. We are now actively leasing the community under the experienced guidance of Diversified Properties, ensuring optimal performance and tenant satisfaction.

This achievement reflects our core mission: to create thoughtfully designed living environments that address the evolving needs of today's renters.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Diversified Properties LLC