Announcing the Croatian Wine Club for US Wine Lovers

BOSTON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. (CPWI), importer, promoter and online retailer shipping Croatian wines to most US states, today announced the first-ever Croatian Wine Club, where customers can chose among 50 wine labels from 20 wineries and three distinct Croatian wine regions, including Dalmatia, Istria & Kvarner, and the Croatian Uplands.

"After a year of experience with the online retail shop, we are delighted to unveil the Croatian Wine Club, representing our belief in customers' right to have a flexible buying experience when choosing their favorite wines," said Win Burke, CPWI's co-founder and CEO. "With our tech background, we were able to leverage the trends at the forefront of ecommerce technology and are pleased we bring to our customers a fully-flexible wine-as-a-service wine club, where they get a 15% discount and free shipping with six-bottles minimum, and they select the frequency of shipments as well as their choice of wines."

CPWI started by importing and promoting the naturally-produced wines from the Komarna Appellation in the Dubrovnik-Neretva county, including wines such as Zinfandel, Plavacmali, Pošip and Tribidrag. The company now represents more wineries from Dalmatia, including vineyards in Konavle, Pelješac, Dingač, Šibenik, and Brač with other autochtonous varieties, such as Dubrovačka Malvasija, Babić, Debit, and Vugava.

"Encouraged by support from our customers, we expanded our portfolio to include Istria and Croatian Uplands, and we are already sourcing wines from the Slavonia and the Danube regions, all of which will be part of the Croatian Wine Club" said Mirena Bagur, CPWI's co-founder and advocate for wines of Croatia.

About Croatian Premium Wine Imports (CPWI)

Based in Boston Metro Area, Mass., CPWI imports, retails-online, and ships indigenous Croatian wines to most US states. Starting with the wines from the Dubrovnik county in Dalmatia, and the indigenous wine varieties including Plavac Mali, Zinfandel, Babic and Pošip, the company continues to expand its portfolio from all Croatian wine regions. For more information, inquiries or to place an online order, visit www.CroatianPremiumWine.com/wine , contact us at [email protected] and follow us at Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

