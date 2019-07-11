Announcing the Higher EDGE Collaborative

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, rpk GROUP, a leading consulting and advisory firm to higher education, and Nuventive, a provider of cloud-based strategic planning and information delivery solutions, jointly announced the launch of their Higher EDGE Collaborative. The Collaborative seeks to bring transformation-minded leaders from across the country together to discover and deploy strategies for achieving data-informed culture and sustainable innovation. The initiative commences this Sunday at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) in Austin, Texas. Executives from both organizations will be on hand in Booth 1120, as well as during their joint session ("Creating a Data Informed Culture for Continuous Improvement & Impact") to discuss opportunities for participation in the Collaborative.

The Collaborative intends to surface new proof points for the creation of data-informed culture, institutional capacity to act on data at scale, and the transformation of traditional business models.

"Stakeholders at every level of the modern institution recognize the potential of contextualized, data-informed planning. But in most cases identifying and accessing the right information at the right time still stands in the way," said David Raney, Nuventive CEO. "Continued advances in technology mean we have the opportunity to tap and leverage information more effectively than ever before. It's time to eliminate long-standing hurdles and make point-of-impact decision-making a reality. We're eager to work with rpk GROUP and Collaborative members in order to propel meaningful advances on this front."

rpk GROUP Founder and Senior Partner Rick Staisloff echoed the excitement of Nuventive's CEO, saying that "Higher education has fallen in love with the idea of innovation. What higher education has yet to address is creating sustainable innovation." Staisloff went on to say that sustainable innovation requires a culture shift to a return on investment lens. "That ROI lens, in turn, demands an ability to move from data to analysis to decision making impact. That's the beauty of the Higher EDGE Collaborative – putting data in the service of culture change that leads to action."

Following NACUBO, the Higher EDGE Collaborative will begin building a community of practice focused on change management, business models, and innovation strategies that connect data to sustainable innovation. Institutional leaders and business officers who are interested in joining the Higher EDGE Collaborative should contact us by August 1st at HigherEdge@Nuventive.com. Participating leaders will be invited to help shape the new community of practice, while also receiving training, consultation and networked engagement from the Collaborative's partners during its initial launch period (August – December 2019). Findings of the Collaborative will be jointly published in 2020 and shared nationally via blogs, social media, and conference presentations.

About rpk GROUP

rpk GROUP is a leading consulting and advisory firm in education, supporting institutions and organizations with their growth strategies by focusing on Mission, Market, and MarginSM opportunities.

We partner with clients throughout the U.S. and globally, including higher education, k-12, public and private sector institutions and systems, educational policy and governance organizations, and foundations.

About Nuventive

Nuventive provides higher education institutions with the capacity to improve and transform through the better use of information.

Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with distribution in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions. For more information, please visit www.nuventive.com or call +1.412.847.0280.

