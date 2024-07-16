Nuventive and Ad Astra Partner to Advance Student Success in Higher Education with Data-Informed Improvement

Improvement Platform and Academic Planning Solutions Combine to Help Institutions Improve Graduation Rates

PITTSBURGH and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, and Ad Astra, a prominent academic planning and course scheduling company, today announced a partnership to further higher education institutions' student success initiatives.

This agreement surfaces reports from Ad Astra's academic planning and scheduling solutions in the Nuventive Improvement Platform for evidence-based advancement. Together, they enable higher education institutions to improve student success outcomes and optimize resource allocation in the context of their strategic initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with Ad Astra to empower institutions to make data-informed decisions around student progress," said David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "Surfacing Ad Astra reports in the context of improvement plans in Nuventive empowers higher education leaders to harness actionable insights that lead to measurable improvements in academic performance and operational efficiency."

Nuventive helps institutions make better use of their information by providing it, sorted by purpose, in context of specific improvement processes. Having a single place to access data from course scheduling and academic planning solutions like Ad Astra, learning management systems (LMS), business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), public sources, and other tools enables users to access all the information they need in the moment they need it to make decisions. This saves faculty and staff valuable time and helps institutions realize greater value from their existing technology investments.

Ad Astra's expertise in student-centered course scheduling removes barriers to completion. Together, the combined solution offers a seamless experience for institutions seeking to align their academic offerings with student demand, optimize classroom utilization, and streamline administrative processes.

"Joining forces with Nuventive allows us to deliver even greater value to our higher education clients," said Tom Shaver, CEO of Ad Astra. "By combining our strengths, we can provide institutions with the tools they need to achieve their strategic goals and enhance overall student outcomes."

Completion Collaborators Webinar Set for July 25th

Higher education leaders and administrators interested in learning more about the combined solution are encouraged to attend a webinar with Nuventive as part of the Ad Astra Completion Collaborators webinar series. The session, titled "Aligning Institutional Strategy and Demonstrating Evidence of Effectiveness" will be held on Thursday July 25, 2024 at 2 PM Eastern. The registration link is here.

To learn more about Nuventive and request a demo, visit www.nuventive.com.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, diversity, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit nuventive.com or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn.

About Ad Astra

Ad Astra is the trusted partner of 550 colleges and universities committed to graduating more students faster. Through data-informed planning and course scheduling, we empower institutions to remove barriers to completion while also ensuring financial sustainability. For more information, visit www.aais.com.

