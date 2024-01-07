Announcing The Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush

Dual Action Oscillation & Vibration for a Better Clean

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen , a renowned leader in personal care appliances, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking electric toothbrush, the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush , at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Laifen Wave is a dual-action (oscillation and vibration, combined) toothbrush, which achieves a 3x higher brushing efficiency1for healthier teeth.

Laifen Wave Key Features:

A groundbreaking electric toothbrush that combines oscillation & vibration

Industry-leading with a 60° ultra-wide oscillation range, meaning effortless brushing in a vertical motion

Simultaneously deep cleans teeth while protecting gums

Proprietary servo system for a 3x increase in brushing efficiency 1

A single-piece modern handle design available in Stainless Steel, Aluminum Alloy, and ABS finishes

An intuitive app customizable across three settings and ten intensities for a personalized brushing experience

Extra soft 0.02mm tapered bristles that are powerful and gum-friendly (Gum Care brush head)

60° Oscillation Combined with Vibration for a Deeper Clean – Laifen's proprietary high-response servo system integrates leading motor power technology into electric toothbrushes for the first time, creating a revolutionary new product that combines both ultra-wide oscillations and high-frequency vibrations. This unprecedented development addresses a long-standing problem for electric toothbrushes: insufficient power to deeply clean teeth while simultaneously protecting the gums.

Its 60° oscillation angle is 3x wider than other brands, aligns with the dentist-recommended Bass brushing technique, and allows for wider vertical movements that can clean previously hard-to-reach areas of the mouth. The servo system generates consistent brush strength and up to 66,000 vibrations per minute, which is more than double that of other brands and is the highest available on the market.

Modern Appearance, Seamless Single-Piece Design – The Wave's handle is available in three finishes: stainless steel, aluminum alloy and ABS plastic. Its seamless build has no gaps for dirt and debris to accumulate in and is key to its IPX7 waterproof rating. Despite being packed to the brim with the latest tech, the handle is just 12cm tall, excluding the motor shaft, making it comfortable to hold and easy to take on the go. The toothbrush is also simple to operate. Users can switch between the various modes by pressing its single pressure-sensitive button.

Premium Antibacterial Brush Heads – The Wave comes with three distinct brush heads (Gum Care, Super-Clean and Ultra-Whitening), each uniquely designed to suit specific dental needs. The brush heads are shaped to clean the contours of the teeth and easily reach deep into the gaps between teeth. The Gum Care brush head has ultra-fine 0.02mm tapered bristles that provide a deep clean while still protecting the gums. The premium brush heads use the industry's most advanced copper-free tufting process, which allows for a more compact design while effectively inhibiting bacterial growth. They are also conscientiously priced, making them an affordable alternative.

Experience Fully Customizable Brushing with 3 Settings / 10 Levels, Controlled by an Intuitive App – Unlike other brands, the Wave is designed to cater to different brushing habits to meet individual oral hygiene needs. It comes with an easy-to-use app that can be adjusted across three settings - Vibration Strength, Oscillation Range and Oscillation Speed - and ten levels (1-10). With the High-Frequency Mode enabled, the Vibration Strength can go even higher (11-20). These settings can even be changed in real-time while brushing and saved for future use. In addition, users can turn the timing reminders and Flight Mode functions on or off in the app, as well as adjust the brushing duration between 1 and 5 minutes.

Long-Lasting Battery Life, 3x Faster2 Charging, and Low Noise – The Wave produces a low-noise level of 55db, which is gentle on the ears. It comes equipped with a Dual Lithium-Ion high-energy battery system that charges in just 2.5 hours through the magnetic fast-charging cable and can last for 30 days on medium settings.

CES Showcase and Pricing

Attendees at CES will be the first to experience the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush and its dual-action technology at the brand's booth (#55523).

The toothbrush will retail for $69 for ABS plastic, $79 for aluminum alloy, and $99 for stainless steel models, which will be available to purchase on March 5 on laifentech.com and Amazon. Laifen will also offer brush head options with pricing set at $9.99 for a 3-pack and $16.99 for a 6-pack.

To learn more about the Laifen Wave, please visit www.laifentech.com .

About Laifen

Founded in 2019, Laifen Tech is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over seven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

1Laifen's servo system can generate up to 6.1 watts, which is more powerful than a regular sonic vibration motor that can only reach 2 watts. 2When compared to the industry standard of up to 24 hours of charging time.

