Laifen Exhibits Revolutionary Wave Electric Toothbrush at The Inspired Home Show 2024

Laifen's latest innovation receives recognition among cutting-edge products in the personal care industry

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen, a renowned leader in personal care appliances, is thrilled to announce its attendance at the Inspired Home Show 2024 in Chicago from March 17 to 19, where it will be exhibiting its groundbreaking dual-action Wave Electric Toothbrush. This innovative product has been recognized as an IHA Global Innovation Award (gia) finalist in the Bath + Personal Care category for its exceptional design and pioneering technology.

"We are honored to be recognized for the IHA Global Innovation Award alongside so many esteemed brands," said Hongxin Ye, founder and CEO at Laifen. "At Laifen, product innovation is the engine that powers our rapid global growth. We are dedicated to empowering our users to live more enjoyable lives through our inventive and accessible products."

Laifen's latest product, the Laifen Wave, features the perfect fusion of ultra-wide 60° oscillations and a maximum of 66,000 vibrations per minute that work together to deliver greater brushing power and cleaner teeth. With other innovative features, such as a highly customizable app, the Laifen Wave is a more efficient, healthier, and smarter oral care solution that propels electric toothbrushes into the next generation. Laifen will also be exhibiting its robust lineup of high-speed hair dryers at the Inspired Home Show, from the flagship Laifen Swift to the powerful Laifen SE.

"The Inspired Home Show presents a unique opportunity for Laifen to connect with and introduce our smart household appliances to local customers and partners," said Mr. Ye. "We look forward to bringing more exciting personal care products to the US market in 2024."

To learn more about Laifen's products, visit Laifen's booth at the Inspired Home Show

Exhibition Information

Booth: #N7358

Time: March 17 - 19th, 2024

Location: McCormick Place, Chicago

About Laifen

Founded in 2019, Laifen is an innovative technology company with years of experience in both R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced and efficient personal care appliances and accessories can be found in over seven million households worldwide. Laifen constantly challenges industry standards for performance and is committed to continuously exploring new possibilities and developing new technologies to provide users worldwide with exceptional experiences.

