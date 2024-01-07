Announcing The Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush

60° Oscillation and Vibration for a Deeper Clean – The Wave is powered by Laifen's servo system, which enables the dual-action combination of 60° oscillation and vibration and addresses a long-standing problem for electric toothbrushes: insufficient power to deeply clean teeth while simultaneously protecting the gums.

The Wave's 60° oscillation angle is 3x wider than other brands so it can brush previously hard-to reach areas and align with the dentist-recommended Bass brushing technique. The servo system also generates consistent brush strength and up to 66,000 vibrations per minute for a deeper clean.

Seamless Design – The Wave's handle comes in stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and ABS plastic. Its seamless build has no gaps for debris to accumulate in and is key to its IPX7 waterproof rating.

Premium Brush Heads – The Wave comes with three brush heads that suit different dental needs and are made using a copper-free tufting process that effectively inhibits bacterial growth. The Gum Care brush head has ultra-fine 0.02mm tapered bristles for a deep clean while protecting the gums.

Customizable App & Fast Charging – Laifen's convenient app can be personalized across three settings and ten levels. These settings can be changed while brushing and saved for future use. The Wave can also be fully charged in just 2.5 hours through the magnetic fast-charging cable.

CES Showcase and Pricing

Attendees at CES will be the first to experience the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush at Laifen's booth (#55523).

The Wave will retail for $69/ABS plastic, $79/aluminum alloy, and $99/stainless steel, and will be available on March 5 on laifentech.com and Amazon. Brush heads will also be offered at $9.99/3-pack and $16.99/6-pack.

To learn more about the Laifen Wave, please visit www.laifentech.com .

About Laifen

Founded in 2019, Laifen Tech is an innovative technology company that constantly challenges industry standards for performance and has years of experience in R&D and manufacturing. Currently, Laifen's advanced personal care appliances can be found in over seven million households worldwide.

[1] Laifen's servo system generates 6.1W compared to a typical motor's 2W.

