ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCH OF SERENE STRUCTURED SALINE BREAST IMPLANTS

Expanding Bimini's Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Portfolio

PLANO, Texas, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Bimini Health Tech has received FDA approval for the launch of our rebranded Puregraft Serene Breast Implants, marking an expansion of our global portfolio in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Through the acquisition of the former Ideal Implant, Bimini Health Tech has assembled a comprehensive portfolio incorporating the Serene structured saline breast implant, an Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM), and the Puregraft family of fat transfer products.

PG Serene Breast Implant

Bradford Conlan, the CEO of Bimini Health Tech, commented, "The acquisition of the former Ideal Implant assets underscores our commitment to provide our customers products with unparalleled safety and technological sophistication in breast implants. The Serene Implant has one of the few U.S. FDA Class III Regulatory Approvals and aligns with our strategic vision to establish ourselves as a global market leader in plastic and reconstructive surgery."

The Serene structured saline breast implant boasts numerous patient benefits, including a patented multi-shell design that minimizes rippling and enhances the natural look and feel like silicone breast implants. Bradford Conlan emphasized that "the rebranding aligns with Bimini's mission to improve patient outcomes by providing cutting-edge medical technologies."

ABOUT BIMINI HEALTH TECH

Founded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global leader in regenerative therapies and aesthetic and reconstructive surgery markets. Backed by decades of experience, Bimini is committed to developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative products that provide premium solutions for patients and physicians. Our portfolio includes the brands PureGraft®, Healeon®, Dermapose®, and Kerastem™. Supported by 100 patents, 20 device clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, Bimini's products have been utilized in over 1.5 million procedures worldwide. Learn more at www.biminihealthtech.com

SOURCE Bimini Health Tech