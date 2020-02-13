Announcing The Launch Of The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council

DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced the launch of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council.

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders sharing insights into industry trends, relevant news, and industry forecasts.

"We [Benzinga] are where the conversation happens at the intersection of industry and finance, and continue to be the place where investors come to read, ask questions, and identify their next opportunities. We are thrilled to have such a high achieving group join our platform," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga Events.

Members Of The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council

Alan Brochstein, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures

Beth Stavola, CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc

Codie Sanchez, Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp

Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands

Javier Hasse, Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis

Jim Kirsch, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis

Lori Ferrara, Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures

Everett Knight, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company.

Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis

Dave Bocchi, Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

Barrington Miller, Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange

Tahira Rehmatullah, President of T3 Ventures

Al Harrington, 16-year NBA player, CEO & Founder of Viola Brands

What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry and gives Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees even more access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , and quotes on relevant news.

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector. Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami on February 24-25, 2020.

SOURCE Benzinga

