Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards 2025 Celebrates Industry Innovation, Honoring Top Leaders and Emerging Technologies

Nov 11, 2025, 09:36 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media, information services and data company, announced today the winners of its 11th annual Benzinga Fintech Awards. The prestigious event, held in New York City, brought together hundreds of top executives, fintech thought leaders, investors, and innovators to celebrate the companies and individuals shaping the future of finance.
The awards ceremony took place on November 10, 2025, at Convene Brookfield Place and celebrated innovation, excellence, and outstanding achievements across more than 25 categories, including artificial intelligence in financial services, options trading, digital identity, and investment platforms.
"We were thrilled to honor this year's winners who showcased how creativity and technology are redefining what's possible in financial services," said Benzinga's Chief Revenue Officer, Jody Rones. "From AI-driven analytics to next-gen options infrastructure, fintech is evolving faster than ever and their achievements reflect the innovation and resilience driving fintech's next era."
2025 Fintech Day Award Winners
Best of Awards Under Innovation in Trading & Investing
Best Brokerage App: Webull
Best Canadian Brokerage: Aviso
Best Prop Trading Platform Provider: Devexperts
Best Trading Technology: TradeStation
Best New Product: Cache Financials
Best Brokerage for Short Selling: TradeZero
Best Brokerage for Forex: Interactive Brokers
Best AI-Powered Trading Software: PersonaFin AI
Best Brokerage for Beginners: Firstrade Securities Inc.
Best Brokerage for Day Trading: Interactive Brokers
Best Brokerage for Options Trading: TradingBlock
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: TradeStation
Best International Brokerage: Interactive Brokers
Best Social Investing Product: NVSTly - Social Investing
Best Alternative Investments Platform: Groundfloor
Best of Awards Under Innovation in Stock Market Data & Analysis
Best New Product: Trading Central
Best API Solution: GTN
Best Data Analysis Tool: Stock Analysis
Best Embedded Finance: Connect Trade
Best of Awards Under Innovation in Personal Finance
Best New Product: NinjaTrader
Best Lending Solution: Best Egg
Breaking Barriers: Personetics
Best Financial Literacy Tool: Upstox
Best in Financial Education: Interactive Brokers
Best of Awards Under Innovation in ETFs
ETF Issuer of The Year: Wisdomtree
Best of Awards Under Innovation in Crypto & Web3
Best New Product: Trilitech
Best Crypto Exchange: Bitget
Best CryptoWallet: Wisdomtree
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: Devexperts
2025 Chairman's Award Winners
Best AI Solution: Massive
Best Spend Management Platform: Ramp
Best Short Selling Platform: Cobra Trading
Best Prop Trading Platform: WealthCharts
Best Prop Firm Trading Technology: Tickblaze
Best Financial Research App: EPSMomentum
Best in Futures Prop Trading: Apex Trader Funding
Best Software for Trading Futures: Optimus Futures
Best Trading and Investing Conference: Wealth365
Excellence in Active Trading Software: TZ1 by TradeZero
Best Institutional Trading Platform: TradeStation Securities, Inc.
Canada's Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform: moomoo Financial Canada, Inc.
Best Stock Research Tool for Retail Investors: StockOracle™ by Piranha Profits
For more information about the winners or to learn more about Fintech Day, visit Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards website.
About Benzinga
Benzinga is a financial media, investment research and data company providing investors with essential tools, proprietary information and actionable insights to help them make smarter, more informed decisions. Known for its real-time news, market insights, and data solutions, Benzinga serves a broad audience of retail investors, institutional investors, financial institutions, and advertising partners looking to reach a high-value audience.
