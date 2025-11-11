Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards 2025 Celebrates Industry Innovation, Honoring Top Leaders and Emerging Technologies

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media, information services and data company, announced today the winners of its 11th annual Benzinga Fintech Awards. The prestigious event, held in New York City, brought together hundreds of top executives, fintech thought leaders, investors, and innovators to celebrate the companies and individuals shaping the future of finance.

The awards ceremony took place on November 10, 2025, at Convene Brookfield Place and celebrated innovation, excellence, and outstanding achievements across more than 25 categories, including artificial intelligence in financial services, options trading, digital identity, and investment platforms.

"We were thrilled to honor this year's winners who showcased how creativity and technology are redefining what's possible in financial services," said Benzinga's Chief Revenue Officer, Jody Rones. "From AI-driven analytics to next-gen options infrastructure, fintech is evolving faster than ever and their achievements reflect the innovation and resilience driving fintech's next era."

2025 Fintech Day Award Winners

Best of Awards Under Innovation in Trading & Investing

Best Brokerage App: Webull

Best Canadian Brokerage: Aviso

Best Prop Trading Platform Provider: Devexperts

Best Trading Technology: TradeStation

Best New Product: Cache Financials

Best Brokerage for Short Selling: TradeZero

Best Brokerage for Forex: Interactive Brokers

Best AI-Powered Trading Software: PersonaFin AI

Best Brokerage for Beginners: Firstrade Securities Inc.

Best Brokerage for Day Trading: Interactive Brokers

Best Brokerage for Options Trading: TradingBlock

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures: TradeStation

Best International Brokerage: Interactive Brokers

Best Social Investing Product: NVSTly - Social Investing

Best Alternative Investments Platform: Groundfloor

Best of Awards Under Innovation in Stock Market Data & Analysis

Best New Product: Trading Central

Best API Solution: GTN

Best Data Analysis Tool: Stock Analysis

Best Embedded Finance: Connect Trade

Best of Awards Under Innovation in Personal Finance

Best New Product: NinjaTrader

Best Lending Solution: Best Egg

Breaking Barriers: Personetics

Best Financial Literacy Tool: Upstox

Best in Financial Education: Interactive Brokers

Best of Awards Under Innovation in ETFs

ETF Issuer of The Year: Wisdomtree

Best of Awards Under Innovation in Crypto & Web3

Best New Product: Trilitech

Best Crypto Exchange: Bitget

Best CryptoWallet: Wisdomtree

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency: Devexperts

2025 Chairman's Award Winners

Best AI Solution: Massive

Best Spend Management Platform: Ramp

Best Short Selling Platform: Cobra Trading

Best Prop Trading Platform: WealthCharts

Best Prop Firm Trading Technology: Tickblaze

Best Financial Research App: EPSMomentum

Best in Futures Prop Trading: Apex Trader Funding

Best Software for Trading Futures: Optimus Futures

Best Trading and Investing Conference: Wealth365

Excellence in Active Trading Software: TZ1 by TradeZero

Best Institutional Trading Platform: TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Canada's Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform: moomoo Financial Canada, Inc.

Best Stock Research Tool for Retail Investors: StockOracle™ by Piranha Profits

For more information about the winners or to learn more about Fintech Day, visit Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards website .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media, investment research and data company providing investors with essential tools, proprietary information and actionable insights to help them make smarter, more informed decisions. Known for its real-time news, market insights, and data solutions, Benzinga serves a broad audience of retail investors, institutional investors, financial institutions, and advertising partners looking to reach a high-value audience.

SOURCE Benzinga