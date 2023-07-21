Announcing The Mold, Mycotoxin, and Chronic Illness Summit: An Essential Step Towards Health Empowerment

News provided by

DrTalks

21 Jul, 2023, 13:55 ET

DrTalks, in collaboration with Ann Shippy, MD, are hosting a free, online summit that addresses the hidden health crisis of mold toxicity and other chronic illnesses to help individuals reclaim control of their health.

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 21, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks, a platform dedicated to providing elite health education and resources, is proud to present the Mycotoxin, Mold, and Chronic Illness Summit. This is a free virtual summit hosted by board-certified physician, Ann Shippy, MD. The summit aims to empower individuals and families to identify, remediate, detox from, and prevent mold exposure and its detrimental health impacts.

Key Takeaways:

  1. The Mold, Mycotoxin, and Chronic Illness Summit is a free online event focused on uncovering the root causes of chronic gut conditions, from October 17 - 23, 2023.
  2. This summit is hosted by Ann Shippy, MD, a passionate physician who has conquered an autoimmune disorder, and features a panel of over 40 health experts discussing effective methods to heal from mold toxicity and other chronic illnesses.
  3. Registration for the summit is free and open to everyone. Sign up now at https://summits.drtalks.com/mycotoxin-toxic-mold-summit/.

The Mold, Mycotoxin, and Chronic Illness Summit is a must-attend for anyone concerned about toxic mold exposure and its impact on their health as well as chronic illness. Attendees will learn how to identify mold in their homes, prevent exposure, and safely detoxify their bodies.

Dr. Shippy's expertise in mold toxicity and functional medicine as well as her use of cutting-edge science will provide attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve optimal health. The knowledge gained from this summit could help people improve their immune systems to live longer, happier, and healthier lives.

Dr. Shippy is a passionate physician, dedicated to addressing the root causes of health problems, not just treating symptoms. She opened her own Functional Medicine practice in 2005 and continues to push the medical industry towards treating root causes. This summit is part of her mission to share her knowledge and personal experience dealing with mold toxicity and to empower others to reclaim their health. This summit is an exclusive, free opportunity to gain invaluable insights from a true pioneer in the field.

Registration for this transformative online summit is free and open to all at  https://summits.drtalks.com/mycotoxin-toxic-mold-summit/.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit their newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/.

About DrTalks:
DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. They provide on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

Press Contact:
Daniel Chantigian
Senior Content Writer
[email protected]com
+1 (507) 244-0107

SOURCE DrTalks

Also from this source

DrTalks Presents Reversing Type II Diabetes Summit to Take Place Virtually on October 3 - 9, 2023

Announcing The Reversing Chronic Gut Conditions Summit: Empowering People to Understand and Overcome Chronic Digestive Diseases

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.