Announcing the Release of Cross-Platform dtSearch® .NET Standard/.NET Core/Xamarin SDK for Windows, UWP, Linux and macOS, plus iOS and Android in beta

The .NET Standard/.NET Core/Xamarin SDK comes as an addition to the dtSearch Engine's existing C++, Java and .NET APIs. All APIs cover both dtSearch document filters and search functionality. The document filters are also available for separate licensing.

In addition to the dtSearch Engine for developers, the new release also encompasses dtSearch's enterprise-ready products: Desktop with Spider, Network with Spider, Web with Spider, and Publish. The new version improves summary reporting of index updates to make it easier for users to monitor the results of multiple automatically-scheduled index updates.

Through the embedded document filters, all dtSearch products work with a broad spectrum of data, including "Office" documents, PDFs, compression formats, emails and multilayer nested attachments, online data and databases. General features include:

Terabyte Indexer and Multithreaded Searching . dtSearch products can index over a terabyte of text in a single index. The index can cover multiple data sources, including different directories, email stores with attachments, databases and other online data. dtSearch products can create and search any number of indexes, and can search indexes during updates. The products support efficient multithreaded searching, with no limit on the number of concurrent search threads.

. dtSearch products can index over a terabyte of text in a single index. The index can cover multiple data sources, including different directories, email stores with attachments, databases and other online data. dtSearch products can create and search any number of indexes, and can search indexes during updates. The products support efficient multithreaded searching, with no limit on the number of concurrent search threads. Over 25 Search Options; International Language Support . The dtSearch product line has over 25 search types, including special forensics search options like the ability to identify credit card numbers and generate and search for hash values. For international languages, dtSearch products support Unicode, including support for right-to-left languages, and Chinese/Japanese/Korean character handling options.

. The dtSearch product line has over 25 search types, including special forensics search options like the ability to identify credit card numbers and generate and search for hash values. For international languages, dtSearch products support Unicode, including support for right-to-left languages, and Chinese/Japanese/Korean character handling options. Faceted Search and Other Data Classification Options . The dtSearch Engine SDKs supports categorization based on document full-text contents, internal document metadata, database content, or data attributes associated with documents during document indexing. The dtSearch Engine APIs offer faceted searching and other advanced data classification methods.

. The dtSearch Engine SDKs supports categorization based on document full-text contents, internal document metadata, database content, or data attributes associated with documents during document indexing. The dtSearch Engine APIs offer faceted searching and other advanced data classification methods. Document Filters . The product line uses dtSearch's own document filters to parse, extract, convert, etc. data in supported data types including "Office" files, PDF, compression formats, emails and multilayer nested attachments, online data and databases. After a search, the document filters can display retrieved files and other data with multicolor highlighted hits.

. The product line uses dtSearch's own document filters to parse, extract, convert, etc. data in supported data types including "Office" files, PDF, compression formats, emails and multilayer nested attachments, online data and databases. After a search, the document filters can display retrieved files and other data with multicolor highlighted hits. Federated Searching and the dtSearch Spider. dtSearch products offer federated searching across any number of databases, directories and email repositories. The dtSearch Spider adds local and remote online content to a search. The Spider can index sites to any level of depth, with support for public and secure online content. Federated searching includes integrated relevancy ranking (including multicolor highlighted hits) across both online and offline data.

About dtSearch, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line has over 25 search options for instantly searching terabytes of text. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with nested attachments. dtSearch developer SDKs span multiple platforms. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. See dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluations.

