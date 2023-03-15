Announcing The Return of Adsposure Transit Awards 2022 - Voting Starts March 15th

CINCINNATI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of Adsposure's first Transit Awards in early 2021, they are returning this month to continue recognizing the unique campaigns placed on buses, benches, and shelters in the nine markets they currently serve. Last year, Adsposure had 105 nominees for the awards across the markets while receiving more than 11,000 votes over the two-week voting period. They hope to surpass those high marks this year as over 100 campaigns from 2022 are showcased once again. Online voting begins March 15th thru March 31st on the Adsposure website: https://www.adsposure.com/2022-transit-awards/

This year the same award categories are returning: The Biggest Impact Award, The Creativity Award, The Community Awareness Award, and The Eye-Level Award. The nominees have been chosen based on campaigns that ran in 2022 and were selected by Adsposure's review committee based on category fit.

Anyone can start voting on March 15th every day. Vote daily for all four award categories in each of their markets. Only one vote per IP Address per day will be accepted, so it is best to use a Smartphone or Cellular Data to have a unique IP Address.

Transit Award Categories

The Biggest Impact Award emphasizes the ads that seek all of the attention- fully wrapped buses and bus billboards. These campaigns stood out from others in the marketplace and cannot be ignored.

The Creativity Award features bus ads that have utilized its canvas artistically. These creative campaigns are designed by either Adsposure's designers based on client needs, or by the client's own design team.

The Community Awareness Award showcases nonprofit organizations who leveraged the medium to share their message.

The Eye-Level Award includes stationary ads, such as interior cards, shelters, and benches, which also play a vital role in transit advertising and allow for location targeting for a strategic campaign.

"We created the Transit Awards to find a way to continue to showcase the amazing creative that is seen in these communities and to recognize the marketing teams that put them together," says Director of Marketing for Adsposure, Alex Souders. "By taking this Out of Home media and recognizing it with a digital contest, it becomes a way for these campaigns to live on forever. "

By participating over the two-week voting period, communities can show appreciation and recognition for these great visuals and show support for their local transit agency. Many don't realize that nearly half of the revenue from the advertising on these assets goes right back to supporting local services in their markets.

Get Out and Vote. Daily!

About Adsposure:

Since 2003, Adsposure and its parent company, Advertising Vehicles, have been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has offices in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, and San Antonio.

For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in other cities or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities for transit authorities, please visit www.adsposure.com.

