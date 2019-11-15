Announcing the Satire and Humor Festival in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satire and Humor Festival, a festival that celebrates the humor writing community, provides year-round resources, and has ties to McSweeney's, Magnet Theater, and Caveat, has announced a stop at The Second City in Chicago this month for a weekend of live programming.

"As we looked at places to reach our traditionally web-based community, we couldn't pass up the chance to come to Chicago, the home of so many funny performers, writers, and creators. As the creator of The Second City's online satire writing program, I can't wait to bring our festival to Chicago and Second City," says co-creator Caitlin Kunkel, who is also the co-author of the satirical book, New Erotica for Feminists (Penguin Random House, 2018).

The Second City mini-festival will feature workshops, panels, and networking events to give the comedy community an opportunity to learn and connect. Programming includes two shows, Comedy With a Bite: A Satire Showcase and An Evening of Humorous Readings; two panels, In Conversation and Breaking the Box: Creating Independent Comedy; as well as three workshops, Public Speaking for Writers, Writing Topical Satire...Fast!, and Writing With a Style.

Full programming schedule as well as sign-up information can be found at satireandhumor.com/festival-chicago . For more information, please contact press@secondcity.com .

About the Satire and Humor Festival: A twice-a-year festival and year-round writing community, the Satire and Humor Festival was founded in March 2019 in New York City by Tulio Espinoza , James Folta , and Caitlin Kunkel selling out a full weekend of events. The festival produces live events and workshops throughout the year, and also houses a series of resources for writing, reading, and understanding satire and humor on their website. Past festival participants have included Emma Allen, Cartoon and Daily Shouts Editor at The New Yorker, funny authors, TV writers for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and writers from McSweeney's, The New Yorker, and The New York Times.

About The Second City: Since opening its doors in 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy club, theater, and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City's resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment, and in addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.

