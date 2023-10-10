Announcing the Second Season of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast

New season brings topics about teams, cross-cultural work, parenting and more

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful first season of eight episodes, The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast has launched its second season. In the new series, a roster of psychologists, personality experts, and thought leaders discuss topics affecting work life and home life to help people deal with common challenges in both realms.

Leadership, Relationships, Education and more

CEpisode 1: Psychological Needs of Teams, Dr. Marta Koonz talks about how psychological safety affects people's interpersonal needs and how they interact (or hold back interacting) with their teams because of self-protective behaviors.

The initial three episodes of the second season of The Myers-Briggs Company Podcast are already available on Apple Podcast , Spotify and more. New episodes will continue into early 2024.

Episode 1 – Psychological Needs of Teams: The return of the podcast starts with Dr. Martha Koonz, who explores the psychological needs of teams that allow people to improve their relationships and work together most effectively.

Episode 2 – Working Across Cultures: Frank Garten, author, speaker, and consultant with expertise in cross-cultural management and global leadership, discusses the challenges of working across cultures and tips for more effective communication.

Episode 3 – Parenting and Personality Type: Guest Yvonne Nelson-Reid, psychologist, MBTI® and MMTIC® assessment expert, talks about the relationship between parents, children and personality type preferences, tapping into topics like education and family dynamics.

Guests in upcoming episodes include Cameron Nott (managing director at the Asia Pacific division of The Myers-Briggs Company speaking on leadership), John Hackston (chartered psychologist and Head of Thought leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company on Introversion), and more.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

