Announcing the #TrueDataOps Podcast Series, Hosted by Kent Graziano, The Data Warrior

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDataOps.org announces the #TrueDataOps Podcast Series hosted by "Data Warrior" Kent Graziano.

"I'm looking forward to hosting this new podcast series where we will dive deep into all things DataOps. With data exploding all around us and the demand to deliver value from data faster, it's critical that we find new ways of being agile at scale. The #TrueDataOps philosophy gives us the guidance we need to get there. I expect to learn a lot from my guests, who will not only be thought leaders but practitioners who can guide us all on what to do, what not to do, and give us a real-world view on how to be successful building enterprise data estates," said Kent Graziano.

#TrueDataOps is a DataOps philosophy first delivered in 2020 to focus on how organizations can achieve unmatched agility, governance and efficiency from Data Pipelines, Data Products and Data Applications. Data Teams face challenges responding to the needs of the business, a dynamic ecosystem of data sources, and the realization that point solutions fall short in delivering what modern data teams need to be successful. DataOps brings the battle-proven best practices from DevOps in order to meet these challenges – but in the world of data.

The focus of #TrueDataOps is on the seven core pillars that should underpin any DataOps Deployment:

ELT and the spirit of ELT Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) Code design and maintainability Environment management Governance and change control Automated testing and monitoring Collaboration and self-service

Without this complete approach to DataOps, organizations face the inability to deliver data products and data engineering at scale and no way to give business users the confidence they need to make the right decision at the right time.

The Podcast Series will feature a variety of engaging topics around the philosophy, technologies, methodologies, and products that are components in #TrueDataOps. Guests will include practitioners, industry pioneers and analysts, technology companies and thought leaders. Topics will include success stories from organizations successfully deploying Data Mesh, Data Vault and Data Products that are delivering truly remarkable results. Industry thought leaders like Wayne Eckerson, President of Eckerson Group; Mike Ferguson, CEO of Intelligent Business Strategies; Joseph Reis, CEO of Ternary Data, Guy Adams, CTO from DataOps.live and more will share insights and perspectives to help clients understand and respond to the challenges of modern data analytics and architectures with this unique approach to DataOps.

Sign up for this compelling podcast series on the TrueDataOps.org web site. The program kicks off on Nov. 28 at 2:30pm EST with Industry guru and analyst Wayne Eckerson. For more information about the #TrueDataOps philosophy check out TrueDataOps.org, pick up a copy of DataOps for Dummies and visit us at the DataOps.live website.

DataOps.live was built to meet the real-life needs of modern, data-driven companies using Snowflake's cloud data platform. It removes the need for enterprises to choose between governance and agility, delivering fundamental improvements in both. The platform brings agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) to the Snowflake cloud data platform. DataOps.live is a single platform for 100% of an organization's DataOps lifecycle needs around Snowflake.

