DataOps.live Launches Professional Edition, Delivering dbt Core Workloads with Support and Security

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products company™, today announced the immediate release of its Professional Edition. This new edition of the DataOps.live Data Products Platform is in response to a critical market demand: a fully managed and supported SaaS platform for dbt Core users on the Snowflake Data Cloud.

The Professional Edition is a purpose-built environment for small data teams and dbt Core developers, designed to allay the concerns associated with running production workloads on an open-source product. DataOps.live Professional enables small data engineering teams to scale, automate and safeguard data applications and data products in a fully supported SaaS environment.

DataOps.live Professional Edition enables you to:

Move your dbt Core projects into a fully managed, supported and enhanced environment.

Deliver your dbt Core projects securely with secrets management, support for private links, and SSO (Single Sign On).

Automate dev environments leveraging CI/CD and our AI Copilot, to stay agile, release rapidly and keep innovating.

Build data products in minutes not months leveraging our powerful web IDE, Data Product Wizard, and Co-Pilot AI assistance.

Ensure a No Risk investment model with a seamless upgrade path to the full DataOps.live Enterprise Edition.

Alleviating Key Pain Points:

Risk Mitigation: Eliminate the risk of running dbt Core transformations unsupported, especially for production workloads. DataOps.live stands behind you with full technical support and a fully managed and secure Saas platform.

Complexity Reduction: Mitigate the complexity of manual environment management. The Professional Edition unifies and simplifies your development process with full CI/CD and process automation.

Future-Readiness: Address current and future needs for DevOps and DataOps with ease. DataOps.live ensures you're equipped with both the capabilities you require now, and those you will require as you scale.

"Today marks a new chapter for small data teams," said Justin Mullen, CEO and Co-Founder at DataOps.live. "With the Professional Edition, dbt Core developers can now harness the full potential of a supported, secure, and robust DataOps environment with a fully managed and maintained dbt Core environment to build, lifecycle manage and deploy dbt Core workloads. Our solution is not just about managing data; it's about unleashing the potential of small data teams everywhere, without the fear of production failures, or the overhead of manually maintaining homegrown devops/dataops environments."

Availability

DataOps.live Professional Edition is immediately available via both the Snowflake and AWS Marketplaces. To learn more and see a demo visit https://www.dataops.live/professional .

About DataOps.live

DataOps.live – the Data Products company™, delivers productivity breakthroughs for data teams by enabling agile DevOps automation (#TrueDataOps) and a powerful Developer Experience (DX) to modern data platforms. The DataOps.live SaaS platform brings automation, orchestration, continuous testing and unified observability to deliver the Data Products you want at the speed the business needs. DataOps.live is a global company funded by Notion Capital, Anthos Capital, and Snowflake Ventures, with enterprise clients including Roche Diagnostics, Snowflake, Digikey, and OneWeb. For more information, visit www.dataops.live.

