ANNOUNCING THE WINNERS OF THE LA CIVIC LEADERSHIP AND IMPACT AWARDS

L.A. Works Announces Awardees at Inaugural Event Honoring the Changemakers of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural LA Civic Leadership and Impact Awards for 2023. The awardees were selected from hundreds of nominated business, nonprofits, and individuals for their outstanding work to make a positive impact in the Los Angeles.

L.A. Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey (center) poses with winners of the inaugural LA Civic Leadership & Impact Awards. Hundreds of community-minded individuals, nonprofit organizations, and businesses were nominated, with nine winners presented with awards on October 5, 2023.

"These accomplished individuals have not only earned the recognition of their peers but have also inspired and set a new standard in civic leadership in Los Angeles," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director of L.A. Works. "Their achievements serve as an inspiration to what we all can do to make an impact in our community."

Here are the winners by category:

Awards were given out on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at an event hosted by The Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium. Emcees were Petri Hawkins Byrd (Judge Judy) and Hattie Winston (Becker). Panelists included Max Bretos, John Thorrington and Larry Berg, LAFC; and Helen Seibel, BMO. Sponsors included: CohnReznick, Jonathan Club, Los Angeles Magazine, Los Angeles Tourism Board, Netflix, and Raza Golf Co.

For more information, please visit www.laworks.com/civicleadershipawards.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angelenos and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits, schools, and government agencies have the resources and capacity to meet their missions. More at www.laworks.com.

