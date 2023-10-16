ANNOUNCING THE WINNERS OF THE LA CIVIC LEADERSHIP AND IMPACT AWARDS

16 Oct, 2023, 16:48 ET
L.A. Works Announces Awardees at Inaugural Event Honoring the Changemakers of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural LA Civic Leadership and Impact Awards for 2023. The awardees were selected from hundreds of nominated business, nonprofits, and individuals for their outstanding work to make a positive impact in the Los Angeles.
"These accomplished individuals have not only earned the recognition of their peers but have also inspired and set a new standard in civic leadership in Los Angeles," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director of L.A. Works. "Their achievements serve as an inspiration to what we all can do to make an impact in our community."
Here are the winners by category:
- The Rising Star Award
- Magybet Mendez, Immigo LA
- Small Business, Big Impact Award
- Jae Wu & Sean McMillan, Heyler Realty
- Small Nonprofit, Big Impact Award
- Tisha Janigian, She is Hope LA
- Empowering Communities Award
- Mark Sosing, CohnReznick
- Climate Action Leadership Award
- Pro-Bono Power Award
- Brenda Magid, Rainbow Services DV
- Civic Leadership in Education Award
- Faith E. Saunders
- Civic and Youth Impact Award
- Stacy McAlister Jr., 5-Eleven Hoops
- Health and Empowerment Award
Awards were given out on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at an event hosted by The Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium. Emcees were Petri Hawkins Byrd (Judge Judy) and Hattie Winston (Becker). Panelists included Max Bretos, John Thorrington and Larry Berg, LAFC; and Helen Seibel, BMO. Sponsors included: CohnReznick, Jonathan Club, Los Angeles Magazine, Los Angeles Tourism Board, Netflix, and Raza Golf Co.
For more information, please visit www.laworks.com/civicleadershipawards.
ABOUT L.A. WORKS
For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angelenos and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits, schools, and government agencies have the resources and capacity to meet their missions. More at www.laworks.com.
