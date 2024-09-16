Announcing Valkey 8.0

Valkey's inaugural release delivers enhanced performance, reliability, and observability to all users

VIENNA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Linux Foundation announced the release of Valkey 8.0, the newest version of the open source in-memory, NoSQL data store. Valkey 8.0 showcases rapid innovation with significant updates designed to boost performance, reliability, and observability for all installations. This release enhances the foundation by building upon the strengths of our previous open source versions by introducing new features that elevate Valkey.

Key highlights of the release include:

Intelligent multi-core utilization and asynchronous I/O threading improves throughput up to 1.2 million requests per second on AWS r7g instances, over 3x higher than the previous version

Improved cluster scaling with automatic failover for new shards and replicated migration states

Faster replication with dual-channel RDB and replica backlog streaming

Comprehensive per-slot and per-client metrics, including pubsub clients, rehash memory, event loop latency, and command-level heavy traffic logging, provide granular visibility into performance and resource usage

Up to 10% reduced memory overhead through optimized key storage

Valkey 8.0 is available today for download on valkey.io , and existing users can upgrade with a few simple commands. Valkey can be built directly from source or deployed using pre-built container images. The Valkey team will also be onsite at Open Source Summit Europe, taking place in Vienna this week (Sept 16-18).

"I am excited to see Valkey 8.0 released, showcasing major enhancements in performance, reliability, and observability. This milestone reflects our community's dedication to delivering innovative and robust solutions."

Ping Xie, Google Cloud

"Some highlights from Valkey 8.0 are the greatly improved I/O threading and the cluster consistency improvements. The rewritten I/O threading can more than double the throughput, especially when TLS is used. The cluster improvements are covering some scenarios where failover happens during an ongoing slot migration, making cluster scaling safer and more reliable than ever."

Viktor Söderqvist, Ericsson

"I'm glad to announce the official release of Valkey 8.0, which marks a successful transformation for Valkey and is the first version fully driven by the community. I would like to specifically highlight the improvements in observability. For users, it is essential to constantly monitor the running status of services. This not only includes traditional metrics such as CPU, memory, and network, but Valkey 8.0 has also added many new observability metrics, such as pubsub clients, rehash memory, event loop latency, command-level heavy traffic logging, etc., to help users better understand the operational status of services and build stable systems. In addition, Valkey 8.0 has implemented seamless manual failover in standalone mode, and valkey-java has already supported this new feature. We welcome everyone to try it out."

Zhao Zhao, Alibaba

"Valkey 8.0 is more performant, more memory efficient, and more reliable than Valkey 7.2, and stands as a testament to the pace of innovation you can achieve with open source software driven by a truly open-community. We're excited for users to be able to take advantage of this release and hope that more folks will consider joining the Valkey community."

Madelyn Olson, AWS

"Valkey is a prime example of the power of an open source, community-led project that embodies Percona's values. We are proud to contribute to Valkey, to support the community and users as they migrate from their self-managed versions of Redis. In such a short time, Valkey has grown in contributors, adoption, and the release of 8.0 is something to celebrate as the first of many releases to improve the database."

Vadim Tkachenko, Percona

