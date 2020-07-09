Announcing Windward, A New Collection Of Organic CBD Products Made With Health Benefiting Botanicals

Windward is for adventurers, athletes and those who are committed to protecting the natural world, and the breakthrough brand takes its name from the freedom found in the mountains, oceans and wild places. Whether climbing, surfing or spending time in the backcountry, the adventures that invigorate us and instill balance often bring physical wear and tear—everyday routines also take a toll on the body and mind. Under the guidance of Ph.D. chemists and master herbalists, Windward's tinctures and salve are custom-formulated to provide fast-acting, targeted support so you can more fully enjoy an active, productive and well-balanced life.

"Working in the outdoor industry and embracing the time we spend outdoors has shown us what it truly means to build a business that respects and protects the natural environment—you do it right the first time, sustainably and in full respect of nature," notes Jennifer Sullivan McBride, Windward co-founder. "CBD has saturated numerous markets with white-labeled products that make false promises, compromising the health of people and the planet. Windward is changing that paradigm by setting new standards of responsibility and providing athletes and adventurers with what they need and deserve—pure, effective, all-natural products that are ethically sourced and produced. We're proud to be a California Benefit Corporation and a member of 1% for the Planet."

Windward sources their USDA certified organic Hemp from a family-owned farm in Colorado, and they partner with farms and foragers around the world that utilize organic and sustainable practices to source their botanical ingredients. Using organic cane alcohol, Windward's non-toxic extraction method yields the highest amount of safe, pure and potent plant actives available. The company does not use toxic solvents such as butane, propane or hexane, which are commonly used in the industry. All products are packaged in Miron Violetglass, a sturdy, high-quality glass that extends the effective lifespan of a product while protecting ingredients from damaging light. Committed to sustainability at every level, Windward's boxes are made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper manufactured with a chlorine-free process using 100% renewable electricity and are printed in the USA with soy-based inks.

Based in California, Windward was founded by Jennifer Sullivan McBride and Dawn De La Fuente alongside Joey Benaron and Matt Rose. The Windward team has 25+ years of combined experience in the outdoor industry and beyond, hailing from brands such as Patagonia, Burton, Red Wing Shoes and more.

For more information about the company, including the benefits of Hemp CBD and Windward's commitment to sustainability, please visit www.windwardgoods.com, or join the adventure on Instagram @windward_goods.

Product + lifestyle press images can be found here.

(Product and hemp photo credit: Windward; lifestyle and sport photo credit: Donnie Lloyd Hedden Jr.)

About Windward

Founded in 2018, California-based Windward makes organic Hemp CBD and botanical products to support physical and mental wellbeing. Windward believes healthy living should be accessible to everyone, and its mission is to better your health, planet and adventures. Combining USDA certified organic Hemp with organic and wild-harvested health-supporting botanicals, Windward products are designed for athletes, adventurers and everyday wellness, with custom formulations that help enhance performance and recovery, increase stamina and focus, and support stress relief and sleep. A California Benefit Corporation and member of 1% for the Planet, Windward is deeply committed to social and environmental responsibility, while leading its industry in a more ethical and sustainable direction. To learn more, visit windwardgoods.com.

SOURCE Windward

Related Links

https://windwardgoods.com/

