Windward Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and Collaborates with AWS to Launch Generative AI Based Solutions, Optimising Global Trade & Supply Chain Management

Windward's Maritime AI™ leverages Amazon Bedrock's broad selection of foundational models, empowering users to utilise Gen AI capabilities and easily navigate complex supply chain issues

LONDON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), a leading maritime AI company announces today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) ISV Accelerate Program and has collaborated with AWS to launch a generative AI solutions that leverages Amazon Bedrock to improve risk management for the shipping, logistics, and public sectors.

The maritime and logistics industries face significant challenges, including a lack of human expertise for dealing with complex risk management requirements and decreased productivity as a result. Windward's collaboration with AWS aims to address the growing challenges faced by these industries, particularly in managing unstructured data, maintaining consistent workflows, and mitigating expertise shortages. To build the new solution, Windward used Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organisations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. Windward equips those FMs with proprietary maritime logistics data to deliver more relevant and accurate responses to queries related to vessels and shipments.

MAI (Maritime AI) Expert, the pioneering maritime AI virtual agent powered by Amazon Bedrock, is revolutionizing global trade and maritime risk management. This virtual subject matter expert was trained on over 12 years of Windward's data and maritime expertise, leveraging proprietary AI models to enhance efficiency, reduce vessel screening and investigation times by 20 minutes on average per screening, and provide actionable recommendations and automatic query email drafts for counterparties.

Windward's customers will soon be able to use their own unstructured data, a previously untapped asset in the shipping and logistics industries, enabling them to use their unique data to reduce risk and accelerate revenue. In addition, AWS' Prototyping team will offer hands-on support to Windward teams on a variety of technologies to solve challenges that are now possible to address due to the leap in generative AI capabilities.

"We are excited to work with AWS and combine our advanced maritime expertise with generative AI capabilities from AWS," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "The convergence between Vertical AI, Generative AI, and our collaboration with AWS through the ISV Accelerate Program allows us to now solve bigger problems than we ever could. The shipping and logistics industries are traditionally under-digitised, as such, the potential upside for our key customers in partnering with us and combining their data with our technology will create a significant reduction of risk and uplift to their revenues."

