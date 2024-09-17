Announcing Workday Illuminate™: The Next Generation of Workday AI

Illuminate Harnesses the Power of the World's Largest HR and Finance Dataset to Drive Enterprise Transformation With AI

Experience the Future of Work at Workday Rising 2024

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money , today announced Illuminate, the next generation of Workday AI. Built on the world's largest and cleanest HR and finance dataset, Illuminate accelerates manual tasks, assists every employee, and ultimately transforms entire business processes.

AI That Taps Into the Combined Power of HR and Finance Data and Context

Illuminate models are fueled by the more than 800 billion business transactions processed by the Workday platform annually. But the data alone doesn't tell the full story. Illuminate understands not only the data but also the context—the "why" or "how" behind every HR and financial process, such as how processes are connected, the people and roles involved, and the current task at hand – along with previous conversational AI interactions. With this powerful combination of data and context, Illuminate enables precise decision-making, anticipates employee needs, and delivers personalized experiences like never before.

"The business world is in the midst of a tectonic shift, excited about the immense potential of AI while also struggling to implement it in a way that drives meaningful results," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday. "By placing tangible business value, responsible innovation, and user-centric design at the forefront, Workday Illuminate empowers businesses to harness AI's full potential to drive unprecedented productivity and move forever forward."

Illuminate: Transforming the Way People Work

Illuminate works across the Workday platform, delivering powerful insights for precise decision making and streamlined actions. Illuminate will help organizations drive exponential productivity gains and significant cost savings in the following ways:

Accelerating common tasks with generative AI. Illuminate leverages generative AI to expedite content creation and summarization for things like job descriptions, talent highlights, messages, knowledge articles, contracts, and more. Additionally, it offers insights and automation tools, including anomaly detection, auto-filling, prompting, and document scanning to further streamline tasks.

Illuminate leverages generative AI to expedite content creation and summarization for things like job descriptions, talent highlights, messages, knowledge articles, contracts, and more. Additionally, it offers insights and automation tools, including anomaly detection, auto-filling, prompting, and document scanning to further streamline tasks. Delivering real-time AI assistance in the flow of work. Illuminate reduces friction and helps employees prioritize critical work. The new Workday Assistant facilitates seamless, intuitive assistance across routine HR and finance tasks, providing real-time guidance through complex processes to allow employees to focus on more strategic work.

Illuminate reduces friction and helps employees prioritize critical work. The new facilitates seamless, intuitive assistance across routine HR and finance tasks, providing real-time guidance through complex processes to allow employees to focus on more strategic work. Transforming entire business processes with AI orchestration: Illuminate anticipates and streamlines common business processes to transform the way work gets done. It will provide every user with a "team" of business process experts, or agents , that can operate with and on behalf of the user. Illuminate will also conduct end-to-end business process orchestration, coordinating multiple agents and managing complex cross-platform processes.

Illuminate elevates people by enabling them to focus on the work that matters and do the things that are uniquely human – from spending more time with customers, constituents, or patients to pursuing more creative and meaningful work to building critical peer, team, and stakeholder relationships.

Workday Ecosystem Extends the Power of Illuminate

Illuminate also lets customers use AI innovations from Workday's partners, or developed through Workday AI Gateway , and orchestrates processes across all of them on the same platform. This allows customers to leverage their existing AI investments and extend the power of Illuminate, driving even greater value and innovation across their organizations.

"The rapid adoption of AI across enterprises has created a complex web of models, data pipelines, and infrastructure," said Bob Evans of Cloud Wars. "For businesses that want to effectively manage, scale, and govern their AI initiatives – ensuring they deliver real value while also mitigating risk – it's absolutely essential to get all of those AI components working together to complete more complex cross-functional tasks. Workday Illuminate will provide that cross-platform AI orchestration that businesses will need to be successful in this age of AI."

Availability

Workday Illuminate is available to customers now, and will continue to evolve as part of Workday's robust three year AI roadmap.

For More Information

Learn more about Workday's new AI agents .

. Read about the new Workday AI-powered user experience and Workday Assistant .

. Become an enterprise AI expert with Workday AI Masterclass .

. Register and attend Workday Rising sessions in the digital program: Innovation Keynote: The Workday Platform Drives You Forever Forward [KEY02], Sept. 17 at 8:30am PT . Workday AI: Strategy and Vision [PSVIT1890], Sept. 17 at 1:15pm PT .

sessions in the digital program:

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

© 2024 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Workday's plans, beliefs, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based only on currently available information and our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. If the risks materialize, assumptions prove incorrect, or we experience unexpected changes in circumstances, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K and other reports that we have filed and will file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

SOURCE Workday Inc.