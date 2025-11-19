Workday Expands Its Open Ecosystem with New Global Developer Network and Google BigQuery Partnership

New Global Developer Network Supports Future AI Talent with Learning Paths, Certifications, and Hands-on Training

Google BigQuery Becomes the Newest Workday Data Cloud Partner, Offering Secure, Zero-Copy Access to Trusted HR and Finance Data

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Rising EMEA – Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today introduced a new global developer network that opens access to Workday AI tools and training, helping people around the world learn, build, and certify new skills. The company also announced Google Cloud as the newest partner to join Workday Data Cloud , giving customers a secure, zero-copy way to bring Workday HR and finance data to BigQuery for AI-powered insights.

"With the launch of our global developer network and Google BigQuery joining Workday Data Cloud, we're opening our ecosystem in ways that meaningfully expand what's possible for customers," said Gerrit Kazmaier, president of product and technology, Workday. "When more people can access Workday's trusted data, tools, and AI, organizations can move faster, unlock new insights, and drive real business results."

Training the Next Generation of AI Developers



To grow the next wave of AI talent, Workday is launching a global developer network that opens access to Workday Build , giving a broader community of learners the opportunity to develop, certify, and apply Workday skills. Through Learn with Workday , aspiring developers can gain hands-on experience building AI-powered solutions, from simple extensions to advanced agents.

Workday is partnering with universities around the world, including Chennai Institute of Technology and KL University, as well as staffing partners such as Consultnet, Helios Consulting, and Randstad Digital, to offer dedicated training paths and certifications. This will enable learners to build practical experience with Workday and prepare for in-demand roles across the Workday Economy.

Developers who complete the program will earn a Workday Pro Developer Certification and can be featured in the Workday Talent Directory , connecting them directly with customers and partners looking for skilled talent to accelerate their AI initiatives.

"The Workday developer network will transform how we connect talent with opportunity," said Trevor Lee, CEO, Helios Consulting. "With a verified pool of Workday-certified developers, built through our Horizons apprenticeship program, we can help clients quickly and confidently find skilled professionals who not only understand the technology but are ready to apply it to real business challenges."

Google BigQuery Joins Workday Data Cloud



Workday also announced BigQuery has joined Workday Data Cloud , expanding the choice and flexibility customers have in how they analyze and activate their trusted Workday data.

Through the partnership, customers will get direct, zero-copy access to their Workday HR and finance data within Google Cloud, including BigQuery and BigLake. This makes it easier to build predictive models — such as cash-flow forecasting — without complex integrations or duplicating sensitive data. Customers will also be able to bring insights generated in Google Cloud, including AI-driven predictions like customer churn risk, back into Workday to inform decisions and drive better outcomes.

Google Cloud joins ecosystem partners Databricks, Salesforce, and Snowflake to give customers even more ways to securely combine Workday's data with the tools they already use.

"Connecting the Workday Data Cloud with BigQuery and our market-leading Gemini models will give customers faster, more flexible access to critical business data," said Andi Gutmans, VP and GM, Data Cloud, Google Cloud. "By combining Workday's trusted HR and finance data with Google Cloud's leading analytics and AI capabilities, customers can build intelligent agents to streamline their operations and drive smarter and more timely decisions with confidence."

Workday's Planned Acquisition of Pipedream Further Expands Open Ecosystem



Workday's planned acquisition of Pipedream , a leading integration platform for AI agents with over 3,000 pre-built connectors, marks another significant step in the company's commitment to an open ecosystem.

Together with recent Sana and Flowise acquisitions, the planned acquisition of Pipedream will empower customers with an end-to-end AI agent platform that enables agents to move beyond insights and proactively execute work across the entire enterprise. Pipedream will provide the critical link for agents to securely connect Workday's trusted people and money data with thousands of external systems, including Asana, Hubspot, Jira, Recurly, and Slack.

Furthermore, Pipedream's active builder community, combined with the Flowise open-source community, will accelerate the creation of new connectors and expand Workday's support for open development, fueling a steady pace of innovation across the platform and ecosystem.

Availability

Workday's global developer network will go live in early 2026 with initial universities and staffing partners. Workday Data Cloud will be available to early adopter customers in the first half of 2026 and generally available later that year.

