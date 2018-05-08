Annual 2 Day Conference for Senior Patent Administrators (London, United Kingdom - September 27-28, 2018)

DUBLIN, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Annual Conference for Senior Patent Administrators" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
On the agenda this year:
- European Patent Formalities Update
- The Unified Patent and the Unified Patent Court
- US Patent Formalities
- PCT Update
This annual must attend event is designed exclusively for you and your colleagues, not for attorneys. It is an ideal opportunity to learn from speakers who come directly from the EPO, WIPO and the USA about the latest developments that affect you as a Senior Patent Administrator.
It will help you understand how recent changes at the EPO, WIPO, USPTO and the Unitary Patent Court will impact your role. This event provides plenty of time for questions and round table discussions with the experts, so you can get the answers and solutions you need to help you work more efficiently.
At the end of day one you are invited to a drinks reception where you can network with other delegates, and share your experiences and views on important patent formalities issues.
In one event you will hear about:
- the latest rule changes from the EPO, WIPO and USPTO
- recent developments
- projected changes for the next year
- latest developments of the UP and UPC
The speakers come directly from the EPO, WIPO, UPC Prepartory Committee and the USA
Agenda
Programme - Day one
- 09.00 Registration and refreshments
- 09.30 Introduction from the Chair
- 09.45 European formalities update
- 10.45 Refreshments
- 11.00 European formalities update continued
- 12.00 European formalities round table
- 12.30 Lunch
- 13.45 PCT update and best practices
- 15.00 Refreshments
- 15.15 PCT update and best practices continued
- 16.30 PCT question and answer session
- 17.00 Drinks reception
- 18.00 Close of day one
Programme - Day two
- 09.00 Refreshments
- 09.30 US patent formalities update
- 11.00 Refreshments and checkout
- 11.30 US patent formalities update continued
- 12.45 The Unified Patent Court
- 13.30 Lunch
- 14.30 Close of conference
