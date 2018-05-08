Annual 2 Day Conference for Senior Patent Administrators (London, United Kingdom - September 27-28, 2018)

On the agenda this year:

European Patent Formalities Update

The Unified Patent and the Unified Patent Court

US Patent Formalities

PCT Update

This annual must attend event is designed exclusively for you and your colleagues, not for attorneys. It is an ideal opportunity to learn from speakers who come directly from the EPO, WIPO and the USA about the latest developments that affect you as a Senior Patent Administrator.

It will help you understand how recent changes at the EPO, WIPO, USPTO and the Unitary Patent Court will impact your role. This event provides plenty of time for questions and round table discussions with the experts, so you can get the answers and solutions you need to help you work more efficiently.



At the end of day one you are invited to a drinks reception where you can network with other delegates, and share your experiences and views on important patent formalities issues.



In one event you will hear about:



the latest rule changes from the EPO, WIPO and USPTO

recent developments

projected changes for the next year

latest developments of the UP and UPC

The speakers come directly from the EPO, WIPO, UPC Prepartory Committee and the USA

Agenda



Programme - Day one



09.00 Registration and refreshments

09.30 Introduction from the Chair

09.45 European formalities update

10.45 Refreshments

11.00 European formalities update continued

12.00 European formalities round table

12.30 Lunch

13.45 PCT update and best practices

15.00 Refreshments

15.15 PCT update and best practices continued

16.30 PCT question and answer session

17.00 Drinks reception

18.00 Close of day one

Programme - Day two



09.00 Refreshments

09.30 US patent formalities update

11.00 Refreshments and checkout

11.30 US patent formalities update continued

12.45 The Unified Patent Court

13.30 Lunch

14.30 Close of conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vrb2r5/annual_2_day?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annual-2-day-conference-for-senior-patent-administrators-london-united-kingdom---september-27-28-2018-300644575.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

