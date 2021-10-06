Annual Conference Provides Leadership, Career Development and Education for Women in Hematology and Oncology

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women leaders in the fields of hematology and oncology gathered virtually for an impactful day on October 1 for essential career development presentations, networking opportunities, oral abstract presentations and awards. Leadership Empowerment and Development: Enriching Experiences for Women in Hematology and Oncology (LEAD) Conference, hosted by Bio Ascend, focused on addressing challenges that women face in the oncology and hematology fields, and identifying actionable strategies to advance into leadership roles.

Conference presentations and panel discussions covered topics such as Leadership Skills: How to Lead in a Man's World, The Male Perspective on Closing the Gender Gap in Oncology Leadership Roles and Moving Forward: Resiliency and Overcoming Challenges.

The conference awarded two recipients, Woman Oncologist of the Year and Rising Star, both presented by Women Leaders in Oncology (WLO). WLO recognizes and empowers women who have dedicated their careers to advancing oncology research.

Dr. Pamela Kunz, from Yale School of Medicine, was awarded the Woman Oncologist of the Year award which honors a senior professional who is respected in her field, models excellence in leadership and exhibits strong business acumen. She is a leader who puts the hard conversations front and center while applying gentle and persistent pressure on entrenched systems. She is an exceptional oncologist, and beyond that she is an advocate and champion for other women.

Similarly, the Rising Star award celebrates a practicing physician early in her career who contributes greatly to her field and demonstrates commitment to transforming the status quo through leadership and mentoring. A committed researcher who studies cancer disparities and gender inequity with an academic, data-based approach, this year's Rising Star is Dr. Ana Velazquez Manana from University of California, San Francisco.

