Annual Gala Celebrates Suicide Prevention Progress, Honoring Changemakers and Researchers on May 7

"Mental health affects everyone, regardless of who you are or what you do," said Olympian Gracie Gold. "After opening up publicly about my experiences, I realized how important it is that we have honest mental health conversations and remind others they are not alone."

All proceeds from the Lifesavers Gala support AFSP's suicide prevention research, public education, and policy and advocacy efforts. Hosted by author, artist, and content creator Michell C. Clark, the evening cultivates community and honors those whose work helps save lives.

"I've just tried to be real about my mental health, so people know they're not the only ones going through it. The more we talk about it, the less heavy it feels — and hopefully it makes it a little easier for someone else to reach out and get help," said media personality and co-host of NBC's TODAY and The Voice, Carson Daly. "It's an honor to be recognized for what is so personal and important to me."

AFSP Honorees:

Public Service Lifesaver Award: Gracie Gold — Two-Time U.S. National Figure Skater Champion, 2014 Olympic Bronze Medalist, and New York Times Bestselling Author

Gracie is a passionate mental health advocate who detailed her struggles and journey in her 2024 memoir, Outofshapeworthlessloser: A Memoir of Figure Skating, F*cking Up, and Figuring It Out. As a figure skating champion and Olympian, she reminds athletes to prioritize their mental health just as much as their physical health and reach out for support.

Public Education Lifesaver Award: Carson Daly — Co-host of NBC's TODAY and The Voice

Carson is a media personality who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and panic since 2018, sharing his healing journey and encouraging others to seek support. He has co-hosted AFSP's and Audacy's I'm Listening show, a mental health initiative that shares valuable resources and raises mental health awareness.

Humanitarian Lifesaver Award: Phil & Donna Satow — Founders of The JED Foundation

After losing their son, Jed, to suicide in 1998 while he was away at college, Phil and Donna Satow made it their mission to reduce suicide rates among young adults and college students. In 2000, they founded The JED Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting students' and young adults' mental health. Since its founding, The JED Foundation has helped schools implement mental health safety nets through JED academic programs and presentations, collaborated with influential artists and celebrities to expand their reach, supported mental health legislation and collaborated with partner organizations on campaigns.

Lifetime Research Award: Jane Pearson, Ph.D. — Special Advisor to the Director for Suicide Research, National Institute of Mental Health

Dr. Pearson leads the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Suicide Research Team, is an adjunct professor at The Johns Hopkins University, serves on the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention Research Task Force, and is an American Psychological Association Fellow. Notably, she assisted in the development of the first Surgeon General's Call to Action to Prevent Suicide in 1999 and the first U.S. National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.

Annual Research Award: Holly Wilcox, Ph.D., MA — Professor, Department of Mental Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. Wilcox's research is centered around advancing public health approaches to suicide prevention, including policies, early intervention, and developing continuous, connected systems of support. As a professor at Johns Hopkins, she teaches a "Suicide As a Public Health Problem" course and established a multidisciplinary suicide prevention research group there.

The Gala will be chaired by Peter Fang, Worldwide Vice President, Neuroscience, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, Johnson & Johnson. The evening's sponsors include Johnson & Johnson, Crowe LLP, The Columbia Lighthouse Project, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and The Ortus Foundation.

"AFSP's annual Lifesavers Gala is an opportunity to come together, reflect on the past year's accomplishments in our field, and raise much-needed funds that will help save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "What makes this night so special is our distinguished honorees, passionate guests, and generous supporters, and we are grateful for their involvement in our cause."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention