ANNUAL HOT ROD POWER TOUR ANNOUNCES MIDWEST VENUE SUMMER STOPS AND DETAILS JUNE 9-13, 2025

"HOT ROD Power Tour is a staple summer automotive journey that is truly one of a kind," said Eric Schwab, Chief Commercial Officer of MotorTrend Group. "We are proud of the event's legacy and how it has continued to grow over the years, and 2025 looks to be another historic run."

The five-city tour will feature more than 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events like drag racing, autocross, and live entertainment. Register here today!

"Last year was very successful as we experienced over 65% growth of new participants. We're excited about this year's tour route, giving participants a unique and fun experience while visiting historic Midwest cities and venues," said Mike Galimi, HOT ROD network director.

Launched in 1995 by the HOT ROD magazine staff to connect with readers, HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world. This popular event for car and truck lovers has visited 37 U.S. states and covers an average of 1,000+ miles each year. Classic cars and hot rods travel city to city while car lovers and HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, all cruising through small-town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or join for all five days.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2025 SCHEDULE

KICKOFF / Day 1 : June 9 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN

: – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Day 2 : June 10 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

: - Route 66 Raceway, Day 3 : June 11 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, IN

: - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Day 4 : June 12 - Monroe County Fairgrounds, Monroe, MI

: - Monroe County Fairgrounds, Day 5: June 13 - Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets:

All vehicles and spectators must pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the HOT ROD Power Tour spectacle at no gate admission cost but must register for a free ticket at hotrodpowertour.us . Spectator parking is located away from the show grounds and parking charges may apply in some locations. Registration is now open at hotrodpowertour.us .

Partnership Opportunities:

For partnership opportunities and vendor information, contact



For more information, visit motortrend.com/events/hot-rod-power-tour/

About HOT ROD

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint includes the HOT ROD Network, consisting of digital, print, and social media. It also offers live events with market-leading HOT ROD Power Tour, HOT ROD Power Tour West, and HOT ROD Drag Week experiences. The world leader, HOT ROD brings readers content that simply cannot be seen anywhere else–the most amazing cars, the first scoop relating to happenings and product offerings in the world of performance.

About Motortrend Group

MotorTrend Group , which was recently acquired by Hearst Magazines, is dedicated to introducing, inspiring and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprised of iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, and more, MotorTrend Group entertains and informs both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million including two million premium members in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines, the world's largest lifestyle publisher, has a portfolio of more than 30 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 141 million readers and site visitors each month — 55% of all adults in the U.S., 53% of all Millennials and 50% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: 2024 Comscore Multi-Platform© MRI-Simmons - 09/24/S24). The company publishes more than 200 magazine editions and 175 websites around the world.

