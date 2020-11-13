Annual Little Red Stocking Fund Provides Hope for Children and Families Across North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 90 years, Children's Home Society of NC's Little Red Stocking Fund has provided hope for North Carolina children and families. Hope for children like 13-year-old Kamry to come closer to finding their families to be there for them and to love them for the rest of their lives.

Children's Home Society (CHS) is pleased to launch this year's annual holiday fundraising effort with all proceeds going to provide permanent, safe, and loving families for children in need.

"At Children's Home Society, we believe that healthier families shape healthier communities," said Brian Maness, President & CEO of Children's Home Society. "We are committed to giving every child and family a voice and relentlessly advocating for their success. Because of our supporters, children will thrive, families will grow stronger, and communities will flourish."

The Little Red Stocking campaign allows CHS to provide the highest quality adoption and foster care services, as well as educational and prevention programs to keep families healthy, strong, and intact. The need is greater than ever, with more than 12,000 children living in foster care in North Carolina and more than 500 youth aging out of foster care each year.

Last year, the Little Red Stocking Fund helped ensure:

Temporary foster care was provided to 999 children.

children. Life-long support services were offered to 618 adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth parents.

adoptees, adoptive parents, and birth parents. Family preservation services, which focus on keeping children in their own homes, impacted 465 families and 1,167 youth.

families and youth. Youth education programs addressing life skill development, teen pregnancy prevention, and substance abuse prevention influenced 3,426 adolescents.

You can give hope to children across North Carolina this year by supporting the annual Little Red Stocking Fund. For more information and to donate to the Little Red Stocking campaign, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North Carolina

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 118 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen pregnancy prevention. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org .

