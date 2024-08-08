Annual myCUmortgage Partner Conference Aimed at Transforming Partner Credit Unions into Mortgage Trailblazers

Event answers the call of "Mortgages Wanted" by delivering industry insights, in-depth professional development and networking opportunities

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, credit unions are journeying into new frontiers of mortgage lending, and myCUmortgage is ready to make them home loan trailblazers during the 2024 myCUmortgage Partner Conference, scheduled October 15-17 in Dayton, Ohio. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

During this award-winning event, myCUmortgage's credit union partners come together to learn about the changing mortgage landscape and how to strategically help more credit union members with homeownership through technology, marketing and building relationships. Additionally, attending partners are provided with insights, tips and functionality that will turn their current systems and processes into lead generation tools and help them provide five-star service to members through the life of the loan.

"Our mission at myCUmortgage is to empower credit unions to become GREAT mortgage lenders, and our annual Partner Conference is an important way we provide them with the provisions they need to get on the trail," said Ben Rempe, President of myCUmortgage. "This action-packed event grants you access to myCUmortgage's exceptional leadership and provides a deeper look into the comprehensive solutions you're providing members. You'll also receive expert guidance from the industry's leading experts and experience exactly what it means to be a part of our thrilling five-star service network, all resulting in peace of mind knowing myCUmortgage is obsessed with providing the best mortgage services around."

With topics and events developed specifically for credit union mortgage lenders to learn through interaction with myCUmortgage experts and credit union peers, this year's conference features two-and-a-half days of in-depth information on industry best practices, pipeline management, generating leads and pull-throughs, working with Realtors, regulatory updates and hands-on mortgage process training.

"The loan officers at our partner credit unions have one of the best jobs in the world – they get to help their members have a Top 10 day of their lives. Whether it's helping them purchase their first home or refinancing so they can pay off their mortgage faster to retire early, our partners play a pivotal role in their member's lives," Rempe added. "Conference attendees will be eager to return home to blaze the mortgage trail."

Kicking off this year's event is keynote Jimmy Wayne, a former foster kid turned award-winning country music artist whose songs and story highlight his mission to raise awareness for children in foster care. In 2010, Jimmy walked halfway across America (from Nashville to Phoenix) to raise awareness for kids aging out of the foster-care system. In 2014, he released Walk to Beautiful: The Power of Love and a Homeless Kid Who Found the Way, a three-time New York Times bestseller. Jimmy's third book, Ruby the Foster Dog, released November 1, 2017.

The Partner Conference also features the Annual myCUmortgage Awards program, recognizing partners who are trailblazers in credit union mortgage lending.

Registration is open to myCUmortgage partner credit unions. Visit the Partner Conference website for complete information. Register before August 31, 2024, to receive the Early Bird discount.

If you are a non-partner credit union interested in learning how myCUmortgage can help you become a mortgage trailblazer, contact [email protected].

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned CUSO of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

Media Contact:

Bob Sadowski, APR

877.912.8009 x7276

[email protected]

SOURCE myCUmortgage